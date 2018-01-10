Best of Toronto
The Best New Bakeries in Toronto

The best new bakeries that cropped up in Toronto this past year gave us Asian fusion macarons and miso butter tarts, danish pastries that go way beyond danishes, all-natural donuts, banh mi croissants and more locally made sourdough than you could ever ask for.

Here are the best new bakeries that opened in Toronto in 2017.

Butter Baker
1

Butter Baker

The French technique, quality ingredients and imaginative flavour combinations that made Butter Avenue a success are now being employed by the same folks at a new business near Dundas and Bay. The tiny shop retails intricate cakes, matcha strawberry tarts, lemon meringue croissants and banh mi croissants.

DaanGo Cake Lab
2

DaanGo Cake Lab

Powered by the relentless energy of a Masterchef Canada contestant, at this Markham bakery you can pick up some of the most mind-blowing miso butter tarts, jaw-dropping cakes, and character macarons in flavours like Vietnamese coffee, banana chocolate, honey jasmine, white peach and matcha.

Danish Pastry House
3

Danish Pastry House

Part of the host of new shops and restaurants opening in Union Station, this postage stamp cafe is the Toronto outpost of a popular Oakville bakery. All things cinnamon, almond paste and flaky pastry are here, along with breads, cakes, coffee and gluten-free options.

The Butternut Baking Co.
4

The Butternut Baking Co.

This Junction newcomer does all-natural baking that doesn’t feel like a compromise with healthier imitations of carnival donuts, cookies, and cupcakes that are all cute as a button.

Fleur du Jour
5

Fleur du Jour

This French bakery on St. Clair West does stunning renditions of classic pastries like Buche de Champagne, Le Finger Helene, Galette des Rois, and Chaussons au Pommes made with homemade compote.

Bagel Time
6

Bagel Time

Montreal-style bagels have come to the Danforth at this spot that does them authentically, boiled with honey and slotted into a wood-burning oven with long paddles. Top them with your choice of cream cheeses, veggies, and lox.

Our Farm Organic Bakery
7

Our Farm Organic Bakery

In Baby Point some guys from Quebec are making some truly magical loaves, bagels and other baked goods using local, organic ingredients, including scrumptious sourdoughs and jalapeno cornbread.

Sweet Hart Kitchen
8

Sweet Hart Kitchen

This tiny cafe tucked away near Dundas and Bathurst just behind Western Hospital serves up treats for vegans with a sweet tooth like Snickers cakes, no-bake donuts, peanut butter and jelly muffins, truffles and cookies.

Drake Commissary
9

Drake Commissary

This restaurant and cafe is also a local larder where you can pick up sourdough, baguettes, and yummy baked goods like morning buns, tarts and pie that are baked fresh on site every day.

