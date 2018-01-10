The Best New Bakeries in Toronto
The best new bakeries that cropped up in Toronto this past year gave us Asian fusion macarons and miso butter tarts, danish pastries that go way beyond danishes, all-natural donuts, banh mi croissants and more locally made sourdough than you could ever ask for.
Here are the best new bakeries that opened in Toronto in 2017.
The French technique, quality ingredients and imaginative flavour combinations that made Butter Avenue a success are now being employed by the same folks at a new business near Dundas and Bay. The tiny shop retails intricate cakes, matcha strawberry tarts, lemon meringue croissants and banh mi croissants.
Powered by the relentless energy of a Masterchef Canada contestant, at this Markham bakery you can pick up some of the most mind-blowing miso butter tarts, jaw-dropping cakes, and character macarons in flavours like Vietnamese coffee, banana chocolate, honey jasmine, white peach and matcha.
Jesse Milns at Butter Baker
