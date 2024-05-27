Sports & Play
These are the cleanest beaches for swimming in Ontario

The cleanest beaches in Ontario provide the perfect locale for a quick dip to cool off on a hot summer day.

With beaches in Toronto officially opening this weekend, plenty of people in the city (and beyond) have already begun dreaming of sandy days in the sun — but it's not just Toronto that boasts breathtaking beaches.

According to Swim Drink Fish, there are 16 beaches in Ontario that boast Blue Flag status, an indication of excillence in water quality and safety, including eight in Toronto.

Here are the beaches in Ontario that have the cleanest water for swimming.

GTA
Northern Ontario
Southwestern Ontario

There are many more beaches in Ontario than these ones but it's good to know where the waters are cleanest!

Shutterstock
