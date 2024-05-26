City
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
beaches in toronto open

This is when beaches officially open in Toronto this year

Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Break out your biggest towels and bathing suits, because beaches in Toronto are about to open.

While, technically, most of the city's beaches are accessible to the public year-round, lifeguards will only begin patroling the beaches as of their opening date for the year, marking the start of safe swimming.

With the steamy weather as of late, a dip in Lake Ontario couldn't come at a better time.

This year, lifeguards will be posted at ten of the city's beaches from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting on June 1. 

For a complete list of the beaches in the city that will be guarded this year, visit the City of Toronto's website, which also gives helpful tips on parking and commuting.

If you're planning on taking a dip, but are wary of the water quality in the lake, fear not; eight of the ten swimming beaches in the city have received a blue flag designation for high water quality and safety.

You can keep up with the water quality at all of Toronto's beaches online through the City of Toronto's website.

Lead photo by

Tanya Mok
