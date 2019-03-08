Winter in Toronto is the worst, but despite this year's brutal barrage of storms, we must admit, the city is absolutely beautiful when it's covered in snow—even Oprah thinks so. With the final days of winter just around the corner, let's take a minute enjoy the city before it all turns to slush.

Here's 10 things you must do in Toronto before winter is over.

Outdoor skating

We still have a days of frigid weather left, meaning you can still skate for free in the city. The Bentway skating trail may already be closed for the season but some neighbourhood rinks are still operating, including the hotspot Nathan Philips Square, which remains open until March 17.

See snowy owls at Leslie Spit

The Spit is a bird lover's paradise year-round (it's a designated Important Bird Area), but winter is the only time you'll be able to see the glory of the Leslie Spits' snowy owls for yourself.

Dine in a heated igloo

Dome dining was definitely this winter's hottest trend. You have until tomorrow to hit up The Fifth's cluster of heated dinner igloos, while the Intercontinental's pair of domed oases is sticking around for the rest of March. The Bentway's Dinner With A View lasts all the way to May 2.

Visit all the art on the waterfront

Lake Ontario might currently look like the home of the White Walkers right now, but there's a few art installations prettying up the shore of that frozen land. Check out Ice Breakers on Queen's Quay West until April 17, or Winter Stations along Woodbine Beach until April 1.

Take a winter hike

A brisk nature walk in the cold does the body good, and Toronto has no shortage of amazing winter hike destinations. Hit up our collection of trails for an adventure, and maybe some hot chocolate after.

Try urban skiing

Record-breaking snowfall brought the emergence of a rare breed of Torontonian this winter: the urban skiier. Manoeuvring around the city streets on skis and even snowboards actually seems like a lot of fun, but if traffic is a concern for you, maybe stick to safe cross country skiing.

Have brunch on a heated patio

There are a bunch of heated patios you can hit up around the city, but El Catrin's in the Distillery District comes with brunch until March 17. No better way to send off winter than a four-course meal with sangria in front of a fire pit.

Check out some wildlife photography

The ROM's Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit is back for another year of showcasing the best wildlife photography from around the world. Transport yourself to the plans of African or the waters of the Pacific Ocean until March 31.

Take one last slide down a hill

Tobogganing during winter was one of the best parts of being a kid, so why not relive those glory days? The snow-covered hills of Toronto will soon turn to grassy mounds, meaning you have a few more weeks to get one last slide in at one of Toronto's top tobaggan hills.

Drink by a fireplace

Winter is for brooding (and drinking), so cozy up next to some burning wood with a cocktail or craft beer in-hand at one of Toronto's bars with fireplaces. Stare deep into the hearth and dream about warmer days.