Another major snowstorm is headed for Toronto

Everything sucks and nothing matters, according to Mother Nature, so pull up your duvet and cuddle a bottle of something much stronger than cider.

More cold, messy, can't-leave-the-house-without-crying weather is in store for the people of Toronto over the next few weeks, with an even higher accumulation of snow expected on the ground than what we saw in late January.

Forecasters say that a "colder than normal" weather pattern will dominate for the rest of February and last well into the first two weeks of March.

And it won't just be cold: it'll be snowy!

Strong winds ushered bitter cold air back into Southern Ontario on Friday morning after a brief, Thursday evening warm-up, bringing an end to our recent stretch of rollercoaster temperatures while also turning sidewalks into icy deathtraps.

It feels like -14 C outside as of 4 p.m. on Friday and the mercury is predicted to fall steadily throughout the weekend.

Some parts of the GTA will be affected by "dangerous snow squalls" on Saturday, according to Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham, but a real wintry blast shouldn't hit the city until Tuesday, doubtlessly effing up public transit vehicles of all kinds.

Toronto is expected to see up to 10 cm of snow fall on February 12, with a few more shots on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In total, we could see more than 20 cm of snow accumulate throughout the week.

"The exact track and impacts are still uncertain," says Gillham, "but at this point it looks like we will see a period of snow developing by midday on Tuesday with the potential for a changeover to ice pellets and freezing rain late in the day."

Bring it.