Record snowfall seriously screws up Toronto's morning commute

Subway, streetcar, plane, train, bus, bike, foot or automobile, there's no good way to get around Toronto after a major snow dump (except, perhaps, for military tanks, but we're not quite there just yet).

The city is in a bad way this morning on the heels of a storm that left us with a whopping 26.4 cm of snow to dig out from.

Crews of all kinds are going whole hog to clean up roads and sidewalks right now, but there are only so many snow plows in existence... few of which can actually tackle train tracks or your windshield.

Your best bet? Stay the heck home (it's a full-on snow day for many students!) or, as our perpetually beleaguered friends at the Toronto Transit Commission so often put it, "give yourself plenty of extra time" when planning your commute.

Trying to get to work this morning. 3 TTC buses are stuck. @TTCnotices Thorncliffe Park Overly @CP24 pic.twitter.com/0nO830QfWN — Mike G (@MikeG_me) January 29, 2019

TTC buses are getting stuck in the snow all over the city right now...

Or spinning out...

#ttc this bus is not in service. Play safe out there folks. Try to be patient with our service men and woman. #snowTO pic.twitter.com/Capv0zG9uK — James Changer (@JamesChanger) January 29, 2019

If they can even move in the first place, that is.

So ... if anyone is wondering where their bus is this morning, it’s probably on Eglinton frozen in a pile of snow. #torontostorm #commuterlife #TTC pic.twitter.com/4ioHZdcUkn — RafaelaLewis (@RafaelaCodes) January 29, 2019

Only two of the transit commission's four subway lines are functional right now, and that's a generous use of the term.

Subway trains were stopped between Woodbine and Warden Stations on Line 2 for most of the morning on account of "weather related rail issues."

Stating the obvious, but things are slow and messy across the city. Line 3 has bus replacement. Blowing snow causing switch issues on Line 2, buses running Warden to Woodbine. Bus routes will be heavily impacted. Streetcar service building but expect delays. Follow @TTCnotices — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) January 29, 2019

That delay cleared around 8:40 a.m., according to the TTC, but the Bloor-Danforth line remains in absolute chaos as signal issues are now causing "longer than normal travel times" westbound between Woodbine and Yonge.

The entirety of the subway system's Line 3 in Scarborough remains closed due to snow on the tracks.

Line 3 Scarborough RT: Shuttle buses are running in place of RT service today. This is due to the heavy build up of snow. Plan for extra time on your commute. — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) January 29, 2019

Shuttle buses are filling in the gaps... when they're not getting stuck.

Streetcar riders are livid, as per usual, by long wait times and overcrowding at stops.

@TTChelps it'd be awesome if the #TTC could remind people that mobbing the sidewalk when waiting for a streetcar blocks those who are walking. Its especially bad on days like today when there's a lot of snow. East bound @Joe Shuster, Atlantic and Sudbury (pictured) are worst. pic.twitter.com/AmrTD7RGLx — Mylissa Prisner (@MylissaClimbs) January 29, 2019

Some passengers are taking the matter of not being able to catch a ride into their own hands (er, feet) by kicking the snow away from streetcar doors that are frozen shut.

TTC fail: riders had to use our feet to kick snow away from streetcar doors, which wouldn’t open. Only one door barely opened. Anyone w accessibility issues wouldn’t be able to get on. #TTCfail #Ttc #managesnow #findsolutions #supportriders #accesstoTTC #accessibility pic.twitter.com/FgraGm0j4z — dawn maracle (@dtmaracle) January 29, 2019

Public transit is still a lot more reliable than pretty much any other form of transportation right now.

Cars are buried all over the city.

And those who have managed to make get their vehicles out from under the icy blanket are now struggling not to get stuck again.

Abandoning cars when stuck in the great Toronto area snowstorm of 2019. pic.twitter.com/6sO4NB92BT — Ken Chiu (@xwingken) January 29, 2019

Think you can breeze to work by hailing a cab? Think again.

Avid cold-weather cyclist? Good luck.

Most snow I have seen on Bay St. ever. But trains and streetcars are running #torontostorm pic.twitter.com/yAoNvm8Toj — Joe Racanelli (@jracanelli) January 29, 2019

You couldn't even fly out of the city right now if you wanted to.

I've been at the Toronto Pearson Airport since 2am with no end in sight. There have been massive flight delays, and some people even had to spend the night. #ONStorm #torontostorm pic.twitter.com/U65VWYzy76 — R E S P E C C (@johnzajac9) January 29, 2019

But hey, it could always be worse.

My friend texted me saying a ttc bus has been stuck on dufferin blocking their driveway since last night. Her husband is taking the TTC to work now pic.twitter.com/k4PahdzePY — Pati (@cwayzee) January 29, 2019

Whatever you do today, make sure you do it with enough time to get back indoors by nighttime, when it'll feel like -30 C with the windchill.

Good luck out there, friends who aren't ever allowed to work from home.