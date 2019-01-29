It's going to feel like -30 C in Toronto tonight

It is going to be absolutely frigid in Toronto today, so bundle up. Or even better, just don't go outside at all if you can help it.

AccuWeather is predicting a low of -17 C tonight, which is already extremely cold. But, with wind and everything else accounted for, it should feel like -30 C.

The #ExtremeColdWeatherAlert continues today. Learn more about cold weather safety: https://t.co/cxOA1N3rAt — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) January 29, 2019

This puts Toronto on par with Siberia and the South Pole today, both of which will hover around -30 C as well.

Winter is back with a vengeance this year, so it's time to dress warm and be safe.