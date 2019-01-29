City
toronto snow record

Toronto set a new record with 26.4 cm of snow yesterday

If you thought it seemed especially bad during yesterday's snow storm, you'd be right. 

The city set a record yesterday for snowfall, as the sky dumped out 26.4 cm of snow on Toronto. The previously held record was 20.8 cm, set in 1968. 

The entire city went into shutdown mode as snow completely engulfed everything. 

The Scarborough RT shut down last night and remains that way this morning. Other parts of the transit network are complete mayhem, from buses to subways to streetcars. 

Flights are cancelled, highways are basically useless, schools and businesses are closed, and increasing numbers of traffic accidents are being reported. 

As today starts fresh out of the terrible conditions, we're set to be plunged into a deep freeze. Temperatures should feel like -30 C by tonight, and more snow is coming. 

Be safe, get out your snowshoes and dog sled, or try to ski to work if you can. 

Lead photo by

lazerM15

