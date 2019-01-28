Toronto is about to get another 15 cm of snow

It has been a snowy weekend, and that's going to continue as we start the week to finish off January.

Environment Canada, always the bearer of bad news, has issued a snow warning alert for the city today.

About 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected, with areas closer to Lake Ontario getting it a bit worse because of the extra moisture.

As always, most of the city forgets how to drive when it starts snowing, so be sure to take extra caution on the roads and highways. Oh, and make sure you clean off your car, especially the top and back window!

The temperature is going to hover around -10 C to -19 C throughout the day, so be sure to bundle up too.

If you really need a break, take a trip to someplace warm. Treat yourself.