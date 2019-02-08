Strong winds prompt special weather statement for Toronto

Mother Nature seems to be throwing everything she can at Toronto this week. Now begins Phase 4: Wind.

After heavy snow, freezing rain, and frigid temperatures, the city is now going to be blown away by crazy gusts at speeds of up to 80 km/h throughout the day.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert, as the winds can be dangerous at these speeds.

Trees, signs, and other objects can be damaged and knocked down by the wind, which is dangerous for obvious reasons. The wind at this speed can also pick up a ton of snow, reducing visibility.

To top it all off, power outages are not infrequent during super high winds.

The city has also issued an extreme cold warning, as temperatures may feel as low as -20 C today before warming a little tomorrow, if all goes according to prediction.