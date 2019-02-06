Freezing rain in Toronto causing closures citywide

Ice pellets have been bombarding the city since early this morning, turning Toronto into a frozen, slippery landscape of closures and accidents.

As of 9:30 a.m. today, there have been hundreds of arrival and departure flights cancelled or delayed out of Pearson and Billy Bishop airports.

Delays & cancellations may occur today given freezing rain extending from Chicago through Ontario and into Montreal. We appreciate your patience as we work with airlines to get you on your way. Please check your flight status: https://t.co/5Df7Y3ggna. pic.twitter.com/t3XHKJ3SAs — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 6, 2019

At this point the majority of planes coming in and out of the airport can expect facing cancellations or some type of delay until tomorrow, when the freezing rain storm finally ends.

512 St Clair route has been replaced by buses due to weather conditions. Buses will not enter St Clair West Station. Please board at street level. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 6, 2019

This morning's commute was pure chaos on the TTC, with some buses skipping stops en route due to icy conditions.

@TTChelps everyday. Pay out the ass for major overcrowding. pic.twitter.com/tRaJRPBfWb — Tyrell Lisson (@TyLisson) February 6, 2019

Many TTC riders were left stranded due to suspended service on the 510 Spadina Line and the 504 King line.

Due to weather-related traffic delays expected throughout the day, all school buses are cancelled for today. All schools remain open. Stay safe everyone! — Toronto Catholic District School Board (@TCDSB) February 6, 2019

School buses for the TDSB and TCDSB have been cancelled since this morning, meaning students and their parents will have to find a way to get home in these horrible conditions.

Too bad I arrived on campus 20 min ago, & now shuttle buses home are cancelled. Full day of office hours? #artofcrisis #weathercrisis #utm

Due to severe weather conditions, the University of Toronto Mississauga is closed ALL DAY on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 https://t.co/cigTNTE4Kf — Dr. Rachel Kulick (@rachelkulick) February 6, 2019

Universities and colleges around the city have also opted to shut down their campuses and cancel classes and shuttle buses this afternoon.

Wow. Entire University of #Toronto campus is closed due to incremental weather conditions. Those are students walking away from U of T buildings. pic.twitter.com/E7hMXGuaMk — Aadil Brar (@aadilbrar) February 6, 2019

U of T finally decided to close its downtown St. George campus as of 3 p.m., though its Mississauga and Scarborough campuses had already closed before then. Students will have to wait until 6:30 a.m. tomorrow to know whether they'll be re-opening for Thursday classes.

York has also cancelled all its classes and exams for the day, as have Ryerson and Humber.

De-icers and salt trucks have been ready since yesterday and dispatched today, but you can expect tonight's commute to be just as hellish as this morning's.

While the mayor's proclamation making February 6th Bob Marley Day in Toronto was read, outside in the snow, hail and freezing rain, there was a flag raising for the Flag of Grenada - independence Day Ceremony pic.twitter.com/6y46ao9POb — stephen weir (@sweirsweir) February 6, 2019

Despite all the wreckage this afternoon, the City still managed to pull off a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate Grenada's Independence Day in the freezing rain.

Someone's riding their unicycle in the freezing rain today in Toronto. #bikeTO #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/1W8NJ2lbEq — I'll be Frank with you (@syncros) February 6, 2019

One person was even brazen enough to hop in their unicycle for a quick trip through the pellets, as one does.

TO ALL FELLOW CANADIANS IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREAS



If you can, DO NOT GO OUTSIDE TODAY! The freezing rain is treacherous and can cause alot of problems. Stay inside with a nice drink, binge watch Netflix, or play video games, just don't go outside, it's real bad out there — Canadian Guy Eh (@Canadianguyehh) February 6, 2019

But if you're not passionate about unicycling in extreme weather, existing outside should be done on a need-to-go basis. Otherwise it's highly suggested you stay home until tomorrow morning, when the freezing rain finally stops.