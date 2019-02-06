City
Tanya Mok
Posted 33 minutes ago
freezing rain toronto

Freezing rain in Toronto causing closures citywide

Ice pellets have been bombarding the city since early this morning, turning Toronto into a frozen, slippery landscape of closures and accidents. 

As of 9:30 a.m. today, there have been hundreds of arrival and departure flights cancelled or delayed out of Pearson and Billy Bishop airports.

At this point the majority of planes coming in and out of the airport can expect facing cancellations or some type of delay until tomorrow, when the freezing rain storm finally ends. 

This morning's commute was pure chaos on the TTC, with some buses skipping stops en route due to icy conditions. 

Many TTC riders were left stranded due to suspended service on the 510 Spadina Line and the 504 King line. 

School buses for the TDSB and TCDSB have been cancelled since this morning, meaning students and their parents will have to find a way to get home in these horrible conditions. 

Universities and colleges around the city have also opted to shut down their campuses and cancel classes and shuttle buses this afternoon.  

U of T finally decided to close its downtown St. George campus as of 3 p.m., though its Mississauga and Scarborough campuses had already closed before then. Students will have to  wait until 6:30 a.m. tomorrow to know whether they'll be re-opening for Thursday classes.

York has also cancelled all its classes and exams for the day, as have Ryerson and Humber. 

De-icers and salt trucks have been ready since yesterday and dispatched today, but you can expect tonight's commute to be just as hellish as this morning's. 

Despite all the wreckage this afternoon, the City still managed to pull off a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate Grenada's Independence Day in the freezing rain. 

One person was even brazen enough to hop in their unicycle for a quick trip through the pellets, as one does.

But if you're not passionate about unicycling in extreme weather, existing outside should be done on a need-to-go basis. Otherwise it's highly suggested you stay home until tomorrow morning, when the freezing rain finally stops. 

