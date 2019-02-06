City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc delays toronto

TTC riders left stranded at stops due to cold weather once again

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Winter is back with a screaming vengeance in Toronto after nearly two days of marginally decent weather conditions, bringing commuters to a halt once again as freezing rain coats the city in ice.

Thems are the breaks when you live in Canada. Try not to let 'em break you.

Streetcar service has been suspended on the 510 Spadina Line between Queens Quay Loop and Union Station all morning due to what the TTC describes as "inclement weather conditions."

Same goes for the 504 King line near the Distillery Loop, where icy road conditions are making it tough for anyone to get around.

People on lines where streetcars are running are still having trouble scoring spots aboard vehicles, of course, because nasty weather makes for nasty behaviour as riders try and push into the warmth.

Some people waiting at stations are trying to stay positive despite the pain.

But it's not easy on a day like this. Not only is weather messing things up, a 3-alarm fire has broken out in Toronto's Chinatown district, forcing the TTC to divert multiple streetcar and subway routes.

St. Andrew's Station is reportedly closed off to traffic and both the 505 Dundas and 510 Spadina streetcars are currently diverting on account of the fire.

Signal problems and medical emergencies have been causing delays on both Line 1 and Line 2 this morning, because it wouldn't be Toronto without a whole bunch of that going on.

It's not just the TTC having trouble today, of course.

GO trains, buses and even hundreds of planes at Pearson are out of commission thanks to the freezing rain.

There's not much anyone can do to control the weather, but travellers can (and should) leave themselves plenty of extra time to get from point A to point B today.

Freezing rain is expected to last well into Wednesday night, so... try to be patient.

Lead photo by

Vijay James

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Freezing rain in Toronto causing closures citywide

Toronto's first cannabis retail store might open in Yorkville

Massive fire breaks out in Toronto's Chinatown

TTC riders left stranded at stops due to cold weather once again

Toronto home prices expected to rise again this year

There's a subway closure on Line 1 in Toronto this weekend

Ice pellets and freezing rain cause closures and delays in Toronto

Bizarre confrontation between driver and cyclist on Toronto streets