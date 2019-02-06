TTC riders left stranded at stops due to cold weather once again

Winter is back with a screaming vengeance in Toronto after nearly two days of marginally decent weather conditions, bringing commuters to a halt once again as freezing rain coats the city in ice.

Thems are the breaks when you live in Canada. Try not to let 'em break you.

Back at it again this morning. Another human traffic jam at the construction zone known as @unionstationTO.



Will it ever end? pic.twitter.com/uKXq9ilZEL — Mike 🏒 ™️🍁 (@34Mike8) February 6, 2019

Streetcar service has been suspended on the 510 Spadina Line between Queens Quay Loop and Union Station all morning due to what the TTC describes as "inclement weather conditions."

Same goes for the 504 King line near the Distillery Loop, where icy road conditions are making it tough for anyone to get around.

This would have been nice to know when 20 of us were standing there on the way to work 2 hours ago. @TTChelps — Keriann Sullivan (@k_ann710) February 6, 2019

People on lines where streetcars are running are still having trouble scoring spots aboard vehicles, of course, because nasty weather makes for nasty behaviour as riders try and push into the warmth.

@TTChelps everyday. Pay out the ass for major overcrowding. pic.twitter.com/tRaJRPBfWb — Tyrell Lisson (@TyLisson) February 6, 2019

Some people waiting at stations are trying to stay positive despite the pain.

But it's not easy on a day like this. Not only is weather messing things up, a 3-alarm fire has broken out in Toronto's Chinatown district, forcing the TTC to divert multiple streetcar and subway routes.

Fire on Spadina, just north of Dundas has stopped traffic, including #ttc streetcars in both directions. pic.twitter.com/tYadrZBSwk — Culture of Cities (@CultureofCities) February 6, 2019

St. Andrew's Station is reportedly closed off to traffic and both the 505 Dundas and 510 Spadina streetcars are currently diverting on account of the fire.

@TTChelps customers waiting on streetcar platform at Spadina Stn for 25 min, no cars, not a single TTC employee in sight, no updates on what’s going on, people complaining about your “lack of common courtesy“. Get it together please. — Richard Switzer (@rswitzer) February 6, 2019

Signal problems and medical emergencies have been causing delays on both Line 1 and Line 2 this morning, because it wouldn't be Toronto without a whole bunch of that going on.

The @TTChelps every year when winter hits as it does...every year: pic.twitter.com/JGFxAdvzKR — ☮ℒiѵi∆ (@liverrwurst) February 6, 2019

It's not just the TTC having trouble today, of course.

@GOtransitLE @GOtransit @Metrolinx Please fix your lines, signals, communication systems or whatever. In winters like this one where every other day is a #Freezingwarning or #Coldwarning #commuters NEED to get the proper train. Your #delay makes us wait an extra hour or worse. — Ohkeera (@KeeraMedia) February 6, 2019

GO trains, buses and even hundreds of planes at Pearson are out of commission thanks to the freezing rain.

Delays & cancellations may occur today given freezing rain extending from Chicago through Ontario and into Montreal. We appreciate your patience as we work with airlines to get you on your way. Please check your flight status: https://t.co/5Df7Y3ggna. pic.twitter.com/t3XHKJ3SAs — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 6, 2019

There's not much anyone can do to control the weather, but travellers can (and should) leave themselves plenty of extra time to get from point A to point B today.

Freezing rain is expected to last well into Wednesday night, so... try to be patient.