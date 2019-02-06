City
Ice pellets and freezing rain cause closures and delays in Toronto

There's a horrible problem in this city where the worse the weather is, the more people there are who take transit. And yet, the worse the weather is, the more public transit lines are delayed or even closed. 

Today saw this problem occur again, as it always does when the weather is bad. Freezing rain and a blanket of slippery ice have shut down much of the city, from schools and sidewalks to buses and streetcars. 

Both the 512 St. Clair streetcar and the 506 Carlton were replaced with buses early this morning. Furthermore, some buses are skipping stops because of icy conditions. 

The University of Toronto has shut down its Mississauga campus, and all schools in the Toronto public and Catholic zones are cancelling buses. 

The icy conditions and freezing rain are expected to last throughout Wednesday.

If you're heading outside today, make sure to wear shoes that have some traction. It's very icy, and the only thing that will delay you more than the TTC is breaking your neck.

Lead photo by

Lauren O'Neil

