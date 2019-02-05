Toronto is about to get hit with freezing rain

Toronto has had a balmy couple days after the ridiculously cold polar vortex that took over last week, but the warm weather isn't here to stay.

Environment Canada just issued a special weather alert for Wednesday afternoon, encouraging caution and preparedness as freezing rain is expected to coat much of the GTA in ice.

The temperature will dip a few degrees to -3 C in Toronto tomorrow, according to meteorologists, and freezing rain could last well into the night, coating everything in the slick icy sheen that makes driving a nightmare.

Take some extra time when navigating the city, as we all know what happens to roads and public transit when winter weather comes.