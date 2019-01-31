It's going to feel like -36 C in Toronto today

I would say bundle up, but you probably haven't taken your jacket and scarf off in days. Well, keep it on, because the cold weather is continuing today as temperatures remain at a frigid low.

The arctic air mass that has plunged this week into a permanent state of extreme weather alerts continues to grip the city, dropping this evening to a low of -24 C with a windchill making it feel closer to -36 C.

The #ExtremeColdWeatherAlert continues today with very cold temperatures. Be aware of the signs and symptoms of Frostnip & Frostbite that can occur. More info: https://t.co/cxOA1N3rAt — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) January 31, 2019

It's going to be horribly cold out, so make sure to play it safe, bundle up, avoid going outside as much as possible, and give yourself plenty (and I mean PLENTY) of extra time for the commute to work or wherever you're going.

If it makes you feel any better, Winnipeg is currently -31 C with a feeling closer to -41 C. That probably doesn't make Toronto feel any warmer.