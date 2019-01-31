City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

It's going to feel like -36 C in Toronto today

City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

I would say bundle up, but you probably haven't taken your jacket and scarf off in days. Well, keep it on, because the cold weather is continuing today as temperatures remain at a frigid low. 

The arctic air mass that has plunged this week into a permanent state of extreme weather alerts continues to grip the city, dropping this evening to a low of -24 C with a windchill making it feel closer to -36 C. 

It's going to be horribly cold out, so make sure to play it safe, bundle up, avoid going outside as much as possible, and give yourself plenty (and I mean PLENTY) of extra time for the commute to work or wherever you're going.

If it makes you feel any better, Winnipeg is currently -31 C with a feeling closer to -41 C. That probably doesn't make Toronto feel any warmer. 

Lead photo by

Jacques

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

SickKids unveils dazzling design for new patient support centre in Toronto

Toronto's most popular bike lanes were finally just made permanent

Frozen commuters are raging out over transit delays in Toronto

Toronto temperatures expected to climb by 40 C next week

It's going to feel like -36 C in Toronto today

Toronto is really confused how the pedestrian countdown timer works

Drake's trip to McDonald's is becoming the stuff of legends

Presto just released an app for iPhone and Android