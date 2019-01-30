City
ttc delay

Weather-related delays cause chaotic morning commute on the TTC

It seems that Toronto is in a period of time where "there's a subway delay" is the norm, rather than the exception. 

This is in part, of course, due to a lack of funding and other administrative and political problems, but mostly it's because of the terrible, terrible weather. 

As the city enters a deep freeze, and snowfall breaks records, commuting is more of a nightmare than usual. Vehicles are delayed, things are moving slowly, and subway platforms are getting dangerously crowded—as per usual.

Signal problems continue to plague subway tunnels, causing serious delays that residually last throughout the day, including a lack of service southbound from Sheppard West. 

Buses have replaced streetcars on some routes, including the 501 Queen streetcar. Subways are also backed up, and seem to be M.I.A.

All in all, just another day on Toronto transit, which also will be partially closed this coming weekend to boot. At least now you can express your frustration with a shirt

Krevin

