There's now an unofficial t-shirt for the TTC

“Sorry for the inconvenience” is starting to sound less like an apology and more like the TTC’s official motto.

If it truly is their unauthorized slogan, then it only makes sense to wear it printed across your shirt. This is the exact idea that local designer Secret Agent KR thought of.

It’s no secret that the TTC is far more convenience than inconvenience these days, especially with extreme weather conditions that have been wreaking havoc on commutes and slowing streetcars to a standstill.

Now, you no longer need only express your frustration with our local transit system with a grimace on your face and an icy glare in your eyes: you can wear it splashed across your torso.

An employee of Dead Dog Records (where the shirt is sold, as well as Sonic Boom), this isn’t Secret Agent KR’s first rodeo when it comes to quirky screen printing. They’ve also made shirts about the likes of Celine Dion, Enya and Catan.

Supplementing the cost of rent by selling these shirts, the TTC design is lifted from an actual “consolation” transfer the artist received when the subway was down, hand painted onto a screen.

Future versions might alter this design a bit, and the artist is currently working on putting out more designs. This version of the shirt went for about $25, in sizes from XS to XXL.