Toronto upset after waiting for streetcars in the cold

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Not only did many Torontonians have to steel themselves against temperatures dropping below -30C this frigid Monday morning, a lot of them commuting by streetcar were forced to wait out in the cold for as long as an hour.

Streetcar routes like the popular 501 Queen and 504 King were plagued by issues.

The TTC tweeting out to expect the extreme cold to affect streetcar equipment and attempting to supplement routes with shuttle buses did little to calm frustrated customers.

Attempts by the official TTC Twitter account to respond to annoyed riders were also of little help.

Riders also complained that drivers were as ill-equipped to deal with the weather and streetcars as the TTC itself.

Plenty of those without the option to follow the acronym some joke TTC really stands for (Take The Car) opted to hoof it rather than stand still and get frostbite waiting.

While vast improvements to the TTC may not exactly be on the horizon, hopefully this weather and these streetcar issues are short-lived.

Lead photo by

Roozbeh Rokni

