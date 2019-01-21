City
Toronto weather cold

It's going to feel like -38C in Toronto as city marks coldest day of the year

An extreme cold weather warning is in effect for the City of Toronto today as bone-chilling temperatures and dangerous wind chill values grip the city.

As of 9 a.m. on Monday morning, Environment Canada was reporting a temperature of -20 C at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, though with the wind chill it feels more like -32 C.

The federal weather agency says that wind chill values of "minus 30 to minus 38" will continue this morning, though things should ease off a bit Monday afternoon as the winds die down, rising to a high of -12 C with sunshine.

The relief (if you can even call it that) won't last long, however, as freezing cold temperatures return this evening. A forecasted low of - 20 C with a -27 C windchill means the "risk of frostbite" is real.

"Cover up," warns Environment Canada. "Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill."

Tony Mo

