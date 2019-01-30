Extreme cold weather warning issued for Toronto as city under deep freeze

Toronto's cold snap has extended into a lengthy spell as post-snow storm, bitter-cold temperatures are expected to continue around the city for another day of frigid fun.

Environment Canada has issued another Extreme Cold Warning alert for Southern Ontario today as temperatures drop as low as -20 C with a windchill of -31 C.

Although periods of sun may look inviting, the city warns that exposure to such temperatures may pose the risk of both fast-forming frostnip and frostbite.

The #ExtremeColdWeatherAlert continues today. Be aware of the signs of Frostnip & Frostbite, especially skin

appearing waxy, grey & cold to the touch more info: https://t.co/cxOA1N3rAt — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) January 30, 2019

The Weather Network notes that this stretch of arctic air that's been hovering over the city has made for one of the cruellest winters in the last few years, not to mention a record breaking snowfall.

But look forward to lots of slush this weekend as temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark, hitting a high of 3 C on Sunday.