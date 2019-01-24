City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto winter storn

Extreme cold temperatures return to Toronto this weekend

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Enjoy this wet, warm(ish) Thursday while you can, friends, because the "traditional Canadian winter" we've been experiencing in Toronto over the past few weeks is only getting started.

Temperatures are expected to remain steady at around 0 C today, though snow flurries could hit some parts of the city. Either way, it's a welcome reprieve for our wind-chapped faces, and one of the last we'll get for a while.

An arctic air mass is headed for Southern Ontario, bringing with it another sustained blast of snow, wind and ice. It'll feel like -18 C by Thursday night, if forecasters are correct, and it's all downhill from there.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will all boast wind chills in the negative mid teens with the potential for flurries or snow, but the real trouble starts early next week with the arrival of a "potent clipper system."

"Confidence is increasing that this storm will have a significant impact on our region during Monday night and Tuesday," said Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham on Thursday morning.

Forecasts shows between 5 and 15 cm of snow accumulating between Monday and Tuesday, though Gillham does say it's still "too early to be certain of the exact storm track and the resulting snow totals."

Snowed-in or not, we're set to experience "the coldest air of the winter" near the end of next week according to the Weather Network.

"Colder than normal temperatures are expected to dominate the month of February and into March as well," warns the outlet in an article tagged with "Deep freeze returns."

See you in April, I guess.

Lead photo by

~EvidencE~

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Extreme cold temperatures return to Toronto this weekend

TTC delays continue to plague Toronto this week

Ontario could soon offer same-day delivery for cannabis

Driver spotted wiping snow from windshield by hand on Toronto highway

Where to donate all your used stuff in Toronto

Hundreds of Toronto residents in the cold after pipe burst

Toronto public transit woes make everyone late for work again

Toronto is a sloppy winter mess right now