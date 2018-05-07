Fallen trees clog Toronto streets after brutal wind storm
Southwestern Ontario was rocked this weekend by a powerful wind storm that saw homes, businesses, vehicles and street furniture destroyed by gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour.
Tens of thousands are still without power across the region as of Monday morning, more than 1,000 of them in the City of Toronto alone, as Hydro workers continue to repair poles and wires damaged by Friday's winds.
The threat of falling debris is now days behind us, but it could still be some time before all damage is repaired — particularly around wooded areas and in neighbourhoods with lots of trees.
Scads of beautiful, old and very big trees were uprooted by high winds during this weekend's storm.
Crews and individuals have been working all weekend to clean up the fallen trees (and whatever it is they crushed upon landing.)
Still, fallen trees line many a street as we head into a new week.
Roads and pathways remain blocked by trees all over the city.
Some of those in more prominent areas have been marked by yellow police tape.
Others are just waiting to be cleaned up in back yards and forests.
I mean, there are only so many people who specialize in tree cleanup — and Friday's storm took the lives of so many trees.
The dogs of Toronto are doing all they can to help, however.
This doesn't bring back the trees, or anything they destroyed while falling, but it sure is cute.
