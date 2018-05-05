Wind storm wreaks absolute havoc on Toronto

Extreme winds of up to 110 kilometres per hour ripped through the city yesterday, destroying homes, businesses and leaving tens of thousands without power.

One man in Milton and another in Hamilton died due to weather-related hazards and a school bus full of children narrowly avoided a toppling tree in Mississauga, prompting police to warn citizens to beware of falling debris and to avoid electrical wires completely.

the wind in toronto is so bad today that part of a patio roof thing in kensington market flew off and my boyfriend & I nearly died so thank you mother nature for that — sabrina landry (@suhbrenah) May 4, 2018

The severe weather lasted until Friday evening, except for in parts of southeastern Ontario where it continued to rage.

Our 39th floor condo was swaying in the wind this evening. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/7TGEB5p4ik — carolbmartin (@carolbmartin) May 5, 2018

After a brief bout of intense rain showers it seemed as though the weather was making a turn for the better, but vicious gusts of wind under the guise of sunshine quickly turned the city into a giant hazard zone.

Dangerous conditions near Toronto condos. Patio furniture turning into projectiles—stay indoors until winds die down. #ONstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/NkHq8C1gPe — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) May 4, 2018

Condo residents watched in fear as furniture was swept from their patios and tossed through the air.

Meanwhile pedestrians below were ambushed by patio furniture, like this chair falling from the heavens at Yonge and Bloor.

Cranes around the city spun ominously atop condos.

This wind is so bad in #Toronto, traffic lights started flying at Bloor and Yonge which caused police to close down intersection (Vid: Rapнaël Duperret) pic.twitter.com/QHEQUFg7KK — blogTO (@blogTO) May 4, 2018

The traffic lights at the major Bloor and Yonge intersection were swept off their poles, while sections of Yonge and Sheppard became a free-for-all without traffic conductors or functioning lights.

Very strong winds flew these boxes across the runway. Scary. At #Toronto pic.twitter.com/5AeO5JAsos — Stouffville Realty (@StouffvilleReal) May 4, 2018

At Pearson airport, flights were delayed due to absolute mayhem on the runway. Baggage carts were toppled, and airport personnel were at serious risk of being injured by flying objects.

Strong winds knocked down a post office sign near Bloor and Dovercourt and almost killed someone #Toronto #onstorm (Photos: @michaelianni ) pic.twitter.com/g4M8qAmcUm — blogTO (@blogTO) May 5, 2018

A post office sign at Bloor and Dovercourt nearly took someone's life.

Tree has just fallen down in wind on bloor st on #Toronto outside bulk barn pic.twitter.com/M9r1vvhHXC — Perry Toone (@ptoone) May 4, 2018

Countless trees were toppled due to the strong winds, including one outside a Bloor Street Bulk Barn where thankfully, no one was hurt.

Somebody is having a bad day today. Strong winds in Toronto today. pic.twitter.com/RJTIDbBzeG — VA7 (@VA7synth) May 4, 2018

Stationed vehicles weren't so lucky.

I was on this waiting shed in (Dufferin & Finch) 2 minutes before the glass was broken into pieces due to strong winds😯 ... whew! 😩 Thank God all the commuters waiting are safe #cp24 #Toronto #torontoweather pic.twitter.com/cq26yXbG3q — Mary Anne Lachica (@maryannelachica) May 4, 2018

The winds were so strong, they shattered glass. The bus stop at Dufferin and Finch cracked with commuters waiting inside.

There's no sign of any wind storms happening today, in fact, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful day—too bad we'll have to spend it cleaning up yesterday's mess.