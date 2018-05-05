City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto wind storm

Wind storm wreaks absolute havoc on Toronto

Extreme winds of up to 110 kilometres per hour ripped through the city yesterday, destroying homes, businesses and leaving tens of thousands without power. 

One man in Milton and another in Hamilton died due to weather-related hazards and a school bus full of children narrowly avoided a toppling tree in Mississauga, prompting police to warn citizens to beware of falling debris and to avoid electrical wires completely. 

The severe weather lasted until Friday evening, except for in parts of southeastern Ontario where it continued to rage.

After a brief bout of intense rain showers it seemed as though the weather was making a turn for the better, but vicious gusts of wind under the guise of sunshine quickly turned the city into a giant hazard zone. 

Condo residents watched in fear as furniture was swept from their patios and tossed through the air. 

Meanwhile pedestrians below were ambushed by patio furniture, like this chair falling from the heavens at Yonge and Bloor.

Cranes around the city spun ominously atop condos.

The traffic lights at the major Bloor and Yonge intersection were swept off their poles, while sections of Yonge and Sheppard became a free-for-all without traffic conductors or functioning lights.

At Pearson airport, flights were delayed due to absolute mayhem on the runway. Baggage carts were toppled, and airport personnel were at serious risk of being injured by flying objects. 

A post office sign at Bloor and Dovercourt nearly took someone's life. 

Countless trees were toppled due to the strong winds, including one outside a Bloor Street Bulk Barn where thankfully, no one was hurt. 

Stationed vehicles weren't so lucky. 

The winds were so strong, they shattered glass. The bus stop at Dufferin and Finch cracked with commuters waiting inside.

There's no sign of any wind storms happening today, in fact, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful day—too bad we'll have to spend it cleaning up yesterday's mess. 

