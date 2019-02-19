Dome dining is Toronto's hottest new restaurant trend

Some Torontonians will do whatever it takes to see out unique dining experiences and restaurants and brands are capitalizing on that.

Heated transparent domes you can drink and dine in are the latest craze to hit Toronto this winter, with the ethereal bubbles popping up everywhere from Yorkville’s InterContinental Hotel to The Fifth.

The Bentway is bracing itself for a geodesic dome invasion of a similar pop-up balloonscape, courtesy of Amex and their “Dinner with a View.”

For about $250 ($149.99 for the dome, $99.99 for dinner) diners can reserve a spot inside a bubble to eat a gourmet meal “outside,” yet in comfort.

However, by the end of March, the weather will start to warm up. That’s right around when the domes on the patio at Proof at the InterContinental will be coming down. They similarly offer gourmet prix fixe meals of cozy bread bowls in their heated domes.

Heineken’s domes at The Fifth will be coming down even sooner than that, on March 9. Seating eight, the idea of “The Fifth x Heineken Igloo” is to allow drinkers to get out and enjoy the patio, even when it’s not patio season.