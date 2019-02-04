Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto restaurant heated igloo

This Toronto restaurant lets you dine in a heated igloo

Odds are that most drinkers in Toronto are still dreaming of sipping cocktails al fresco, but those choosing to knock a few back at a certain restaurant are already doing it.

The patio at Proof (that cocktail bar on the ground floor of the InterContinental you rush past on your way into St. George station) has been transformed into an oasis of heated domes you can drink in.

The temporary makeover is part of Bloor-Yorkville Icefest, and you can party in one of these heated transparent tents now through to the end of March. A special comfort food menu of warming bread bowls plus ice wine and cocktails served using an ice luge are part of the experience. 

You can also sip on warm drinks like boozy blueberry tea, specialty coffee, mulled wine or spiced cider.

Take all those winter selfies complete with snowy filters and bunny ears quickly, though, because there’s a two-hour time limit inside the patio domes due to their popularity and the fact that there are only two.

Fortunately reservations are available from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and seatings for the special prix fixe menu priced at $50 a person.

Lead photo by

@ictorontoyorkville

