Toronto ranked one of the world's top winter getaways by Oprah

The most influential woman in the world thinks Toronto is pretty neat.

Neat enough, at least, to let the editors of her eponymous magazine deem our city one of the best places to visit during the winter months.

Yes, Oprah Magazine just joined National Geographic and Travel + Leisure as one of many international publications to recently highlight The 6ix as a prime vacation destination.

Coming in at spot number 15 out of 19 on O's list, Toronto is described in the winter getaways feature as "a superb spot for foodies."

Cue Oprah voice. TooorrrrontOOOOOOO



Toronto named one of the best winter getaways in @oprahmagazine. #SeeTorontoNow https://t.co/pNTAQz8nih — Matt McNama (@MattMcNama) January 9, 2019

"Put a liquid blanket on at the Toronto Winter Brewfest in early March," recommends the popular magazine. "Plus, 200 restaurants are participating in Toronto's major food event, Winterlicious."

"History buffs can spend some time exploring The Royal Ontario Museum, which has over six million artifacts devoted to Canadian and world history," it continues. "Also, check out the CN Tower, which defines Toronto’s skyline."

A little basic, to be sure, and most locals would contend that Toronto is a way better city to visit when it doesn't hurt your face to go outside, but hey... we're not Her Royal Highness Queen Oprah Winfrey.

Here's the complete list: