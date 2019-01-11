City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
oprah toronto

Toronto ranked one of the world's top winter getaways by Oprah

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The most influential woman in the world thinks Toronto is pretty neat. 

Neat enough, at least, to let the editors of her eponymous magazine deem our city one of the best places to visit during the winter months.

Yes, Oprah Magazine just joined National Geographic and Travel + Leisure as one of many international publications to recently highlight The 6ix as a prime vacation destination.

Coming in at spot number 15 out of 19 on O's list, Toronto is described in the winter getaways feature as "a superb spot for foodies."

"Put a liquid blanket on at the Toronto Winter Brewfest in early March," recommends the popular magazine. "Plus, 200 restaurants are participating in Toronto's major food event, Winterlicious."

"History buffs can spend some time exploring The Royal Ontario Museum, which has over six million artifacts devoted to Canadian and world history," it continues. "Also, check out the CN Tower, which defines Toronto’s skyline."

A little basic, to be sure, and most locals would contend that Toronto is a way better city to visit when it doesn't hurt your face to go outside, but hey... we're not Her Royal Highness Queen Oprah Winfrey.

Here's the complete list:

  1. Martinique
  2. Miami Beach
  3. Sea Island, Georgia
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Breckenridge, Colorado
  6. Big Sky, Montana
  7. Chicago
  8. Puerto Rico
  9. Tuscany
  10. Nassau, Bahamas
  11. Annecy, France
  12. Maui, Hawaii
  13. Park City, Utah
  14. Yountville, California
  15. Toronto
  16. Iceland
  17. Carlsbad, California
  18. Baltimore
  19. Belize
Lead photo by

Francisco Silva

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Former Toronto councillor Giorgio Mammoliti now works for a cannabis company

Toronto ranked one of the world's top winter getaways by Oprah

TTC tells Toronto to prepare for extra-slow subway service

Experts say flu season in Toronto is about to get worse

Ontario government announces plans to take over the TTC

Police can now breathalyze Canadians at home and in bars

Huge chunk of ice just fell from plane into Mississauga home

Airbnb listings have doubled in Toronto over the past two years