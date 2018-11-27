National Geographic names Toronto one of the best cities to visit in 2019

Every year, National Geographic releases its Best Trips issue, which features editorial choices for the best places to visit in the world.

This year, Toronto is the belle of the ball. Landing amidst some truly spectacular places like the Peruvian Amazon, Tahiti, Egypt, and more, Toronto was named one of the magazine's seven cities worth visiting.

There are four categories on the list. "Cities" includes Toronto. Nature, Culture, and Adventure categories round out the total list to 28 destinations.

The magazine hopes to feature destinations that can "inspire, change perspectives, and connect us with cultures, places, and ideas that matter in the world."

Here's the full list of places to visit, according to Nat Geo, albeit without their stunning photography-filled features.

Cities

Dakar, Senegal

Salvador, Brazil

Kansas City, USA

Toronto, Canada

Matera, Italy

Perth, Australia

Mexico City, Mexico

Nature

Peruvian Amazon

Montenegro

Belize

Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique

South Walton County, Florida

Fanjingshan, China

Tahiti, French Polynesia

Culture

Cairo, Egypt

Hoang Lien Son, Vietnam

Galway, Ireland

Bauhaus Trail, Germany

Oakland, California

Vervey, Switzerland

Dordogne, France

Adventure