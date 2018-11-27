City
toronto tourism

National Geographic names Toronto one of the best cities to visit in 2019

Every year, National Geographic releases its Best Trips issue, which features editorial choices for the best places to visit in the world. 

This year, Toronto is the belle of the ball. Landing amidst some truly spectacular places like the Peruvian Amazon, Tahiti, Egypt, and more, Toronto was named one of the magazine's seven cities worth visiting.

There are four categories on the list. "Cities" includes Toronto. Nature, Culture, and Adventure categories round out the total list to 28 destinations. 

The magazine hopes to feature destinations that can "inspire, change perspectives, and connect us with cultures, places, and ideas that matter in the world."

Here's the full list of places to visit, according to Nat Geo, albeit without their stunning photography-filled features.

Cities
  • Dakar, Senegal
  • Salvador, Brazil
  • Kansas City, USA
  • Toronto, Canada
  • Matera, Italy
  • Perth, Australia
  • Mexico City, Mexico
Nature
  • Peruvian Amazon
  • Montenegro
  • Belize
  • Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique
  • South Walton County, Florida
  • Fanjingshan, China
  • Tahiti, French Polynesia
Culture
  • Cairo, Egypt
  • Hoang Lien Son, Vietnam
  • Galway, Ireland
  • Bauhaus Trail, Germany
  • Oakland, California
  • Vervey, Switzerland
  • Dordogne, France
Adventure
  • Greenland
  • Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness, New Mexico
  • Isla de los Estados, Argentina
  • Macedonia
  • Canterbury Region, New Zealand
  • Caño Cristales River, Colombia
  • Oman
Lead photo by

Franklin McKay

