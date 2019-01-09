20 restaurants to eat at during Winterlicious 2019

Winterlicious 2019 gives us an excuse to ball out between New Year’s and Valentine’s without breaking the bank, with prix fixe lunches and dinners available at a whopping 192 restaurants.

Restaurants begin taking reservations on January 10 for seating from January 25 through to February 7.

New and Notable

These restaurants may have just started taking part in Winterlicious recently, but still boast some of the best prix fixe menus of the event.

Beef carpaccio, burrata and pizza are just some of the choices on lunch and dinner prix fixe menus at this King West restaurant.

The prix fixe dinner from this Leslieville restaurant has options like carpaccio, branzino, agnolotti and cavatelli.

Lunch or dinner at this restaurant across from Trinity Bellwoods might include beef carpaccio, tagliatelle or wood-fired arctic char.

Start with poke bites then move on to vegan curry or salmon poached in olive oil on a prix fixe dinner menu at this Yorkville restaurant.

This 44th floor restaurant in the Entertainment District is doing lunch and dinner with options like carrot and avocado salad, beef tartare tostadas, and grilled sea bream.

Hot Tickets

Always wanted to sample the menu at a fancy restaurant in town, but never had the budget? Winterlicious prix fixe menus give diners an opportunity to try out somewhere great for a bargain.

St. Clair West has this upscale Indian restaurant doing a prix fixe dinner menu with options like South Indian fried chicken, butter chicken, chaat and pakoras.

Be wowed by first courses of duck terrine or smoked salmon followed by classy plates of albacore, steelhead trout, tenderloin or Cornish hen on menus at this North York French restaurant.

Prix fixe dinner at this Queen and Ossington is all about house-made items like sourdough bread, butter, charcuterie and tagliatelle.

Cheap(er) and Cheerful

A $23 lunch is just as satisfying at any of these great restaurants as a splashy $53 three-course dinner.

This central restaurant with a wide beer selection is doing lunch and dinner menus packed with great bar food options like pizza and burgers.

Big Rock’s brewpub in Liberty Village is doing smoked salmon pate, squash soup, burgers and pot pie for lunch and dinner.

This Baldwin Village sushi restaurant is taking their offerings to the next level with lunch and dinner menus that have options like Japanese-style ceviche and platters of sushi and oshizushi.

This restaurant near Yonge and Eglinton is doing dependable platters of hummus, falafel, baba ghanouj and tabule as well as kebabs.

If Filipino is what you crave, this Don Mills restaurant is doing a lunch and dinner with choices like spring rolls, mango salad, kare kare, adobo and sisig.

If Cajun and Creole soul cuisine is your thing, head to this Little Italy restaurant doing a dinner menu of options like blackened livers, jambalaya and bouillabaisse.

A dinner menu at this Danforth restaurant starts off with Italian classics like spiducci and arancini before moving on half a dozen pasta options with a choice of side.

Veggie-Friendly

Vegetarian options at these places are given equal footing alongside meatier choices.

This Indian restaurant on Wellington is doing a lunch and diner of tandoori and curry options.

Don Mills has this Mark McEwan restaurant with minestrone, pizza and cacio e pepe on both lunch and dinner prix fixe menus.

Handmade tagliatelle is available on both lunch and dinner menus at this Union station restaurant, with options for starters like pickled white anchovy crostini, stracciatella and crispy smelts.

A cheeseburger and veggie burger are just as good on this Leslieville restaurant’s prix fixe dinner menu, or go for chicken cassoulet, sauteed perch or wood-grilled pork tenderloin.

This Little Italy restaurant is doing a dinner for Winterlicious with confit pork belly, trout, and vegetarian linguine options for mains.