Winterlicious announces 2019 restaurant list

Winterlicious has announced its 2019 restaurant list.

Running from January 25 to February 7 2019, the event includes a Culinary Event Series and Prix Fixe Promotion. Tickets for the Culinary Event Series go on sale today, but you’ll have to wait until January 10 to start making prix fixe reservations.

Winterlicious returns Jan 25-Feb 7, featuring both 13 Culinary Events & Prix Fixe menus at nearly 200 T.O. restaurants. Tickets for the Culinary Event Series are on sale TODAY! Step up to the plate & explore the city’s food culture. Details at: https://t.co/RemvST3iwK #LiciousTO — Winter/Summerlicious (@LiciousTO) December 13, 2018

Almost 200 restaurants will be serving lunch and dinner prix fixe menus for Winterlicious. Lunch menus will be priced at $23, $28 and $33, dinner menus priced at $33, $43 and $53.

The full list of participating restaurants is available on the Winterlicious website, where they can easily be sorted by category, neighbourhood, dietary preferences and price range.

We may have to trade Birks for Blundstones when cold weather hits, but at least Toronto’s Winterlicious festival is just as good as Summerlicious.