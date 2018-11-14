Free skating at Nathan Phillips Square starts this month

Sharpen those skates, Toronto!

As winter sets in and dumps a ton of snow on us, the skating rinks are opening for your holiday fun.

Toronto has a huge list of public skating rinks where you can take your beau (or yourself) for free, and they remain closed for most of the year.

The majority of the rinks open on November 24 this year, which means you'll be able to sip that hot chocolate while zipping around on the ice in less than two weeks.

And of course, on the same night the rink opens, Nathan Phillips Square will be hosting the Calvacade of Lights, making it one of the most picturesque places to skate this winter.

You can check out the date of opening for the rink nearest you on the city's website.

Most of the rinks are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., but double-check before you head over.