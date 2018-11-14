City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago

toronto snow novermber

Toronto is about to get blasted with snow

It's going to be a white, wet, "whyyy?" kind of weekend in Toronto, my friends.

Forecasts are calling for up to 15 cm of snow in some parts of the GTA on Thursday night, which should make for one slushy commute to end out the week.

In fact, by Friday morning, Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell‏ predicts that "Toronto will likely have seen more November snow than the past 3 years combined."

We've been getting off easy over the past few years, apparently, with later starts to winter than what's typically seen in Southern Ontario.

If Environment Canada and The Weather Network are right, that's already starting to change.

It's going to feel like -9C with the windchill in Toronto tonight, according to the federal weather agency, as snow squalls continue to make things difficult for drivers in the region.

Things should warm up by a few degrees on Thursday during the day, but it will still be colder than seasonal outside. And the respite will be quick.

"During the evening Thursday, snow will spread across our region from south to north," says Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham, in line with Farnell's forecast. "Snow accumulations will be more widespread than what we have seen with the past two systems."

The system bringing all of this snow could carry on into Friday as a mix of slush and rain, once again making roads dangerous for drivers. 

Last year at this time, Toronto was dry as a bone and the weather hovered around 8C. The world's very last northern white rhinoceros was still alive, as was Mac Miller, and provincial leadership was but a twinkle in Doug Ford's eye. 

Hey, at least weed is legal now.

