10 ideas for a bachelor party in Toronto
Ideas for a bachelor party in Toronto doesn't mean you need to default to strip clubs or getting hammered on a bar crawl. There are plenty of other things to do that are entertaining, exciting and out of the ordinary.
Here are some ideas for a bachelor party in Toronto.
What better way to introduce a groom to the confines of marriage than an escape room? This is the perfect option for the husband-to-be who wants an exciting mental workout before the exhausting emotional workout of a wedding.
Escape the reality of upcoming nuptials and take a trip down memory lane with some of your favourite childhood arcade games for the night. Toronto is home to a whole slew of bars with arcade games sporting pinball tables, Pac-Man and even the essential Big Buck Hunter.
Learning about cocktails is a great way to have some highbrow fun before the messy party gets started. There are plenty of bartending schools and cocktail classes in Toronto to go and pick up some drink making skills.
Archery tag is the perfect activity for the potential-husband who wants to have some physical fun before the wedding. With large arenas that accommodate lots of players, this is ideal for a big bachelor party with lots of participants. Hit up places like Battle Sports and Archery District.
Pursuit OCR is the perfect destination for a groom with a massive party. This indoor obstacle course boasts features like a huge ball pit, epic Tron-like lighting, and a one-of-a-kind track for tricycle racing. It's a guaranteed good time.
If the groom has a need a for speed, a visit to Toronto's sprawling race track, K1 Speed, near Downsview Park is in order. Spend the evening zipping around the winding track.
Toronto's original axe throwing venue, BATL, is a seasoned veteran of bachelor parties. If your groom is a lumberjack or just likes tossing sharp objects, BATL is a good choice. Can't get in? Bad Axe Throwing does this, too.
Indulge in the future hubby's love for gin and head to Reid's Distillery in Leslieville, where they offer a $25 Signature Experience. This include a behind-the-scenes tour, a gin tasting and a drink at the cocktail lounge.
Nothing says "boys' night out" like some grilled meat. For the carnivorous bachelor parties, private classes at the Weber Grill Academy include three hours of instruction that conclude with the consumption of your (hopefully) delicious creation.
Get everyone in your wedding party looking like a million bucks with a visits to shops like Barber & Co. and Rod, Gun & Barbers before the big day. These spots offer more than just haircuts and grooming services. After you're all spruced up, move over to the bar for a drink.
Jesse Milns at Archery District. With files from Martha Strotz and Jaclyn Skrobacky.
