10 ideas for a bachelor party in Toronto

Ideas for a bachelor party in Toronto doesn't mean you need to default to strip clubs or getting hammered on a bar crawl. There are plenty of other things to do that are entertaining, exciting and out of the ordinary.

Here are some ideas for a bachelor party in Toronto.

Play an escape room game

What better way to introduce a groom to the confines of marriage than an escape room? This is the perfect option for the husband-to-be who wants an exciting mental workout before the exhausting emotional workout of a wedding.

Get nostalgic playing arcade games

Escape the reality of upcoming nuptials and take a trip down memory lane with some of your favourite childhood arcade games for the night. Toronto is home to a whole slew of bars with arcade games sporting pinball tables, Pac-Man and even the essential Big Buck Hunter.

Take a cocktail class

Learning about cocktails is a great way to have some highbrow fun before the messy party gets started. There are plenty of bartending schools and cocktail classes in Toronto to go and pick up some drink making skills.

Wage an epic archery tag battle

Archery tag is the perfect activity for the potential-husband who wants to have some physical fun before the wedding. With large arenas that accommodate lots of players, this is ideal for a big bachelor party with lots of participants. Hit up places like Battle Sports and Archery District.

Battle out your buds at an indoor obstacle course

Pursuit OCR is the perfect destination for a groom with a massive party. This indoor obstacle course boasts features like a huge ball pit, epic Tron-like lighting, and a one-of-a-kind track for tricycle racing. It's a guaranteed good time.

See who’s the fastest go karting

If the groom has a need a for speed, a visit to Toronto's sprawling race track, K1 Speed, near Downsview Park is in order. Spend the evening zipping around the winding track.

Hit a bullseye axe throwing

Toronto's original axe throwing venue, BATL, is a seasoned veteran of bachelor parties. If your groom is a lumberjack or just likes tossing sharp objects, BATL is a good choice. Can't get in? Bad Axe Throwing does this, too.

Go for a gin tour and tasting

Indulge in the future hubby's love for gin and head to Reid's Distillery in Leslieville, where they offer a $25 Signature Experience. This include a behind-the-scenes tour, a gin tasting and a drink at the cocktail lounge.

Grill some meat at a BBQ class

Nothing says "boys' night out" like some grilled meat. For the carnivorous bachelor parties, private classes at the Weber Grill Academy include three hours of instruction that conclude with the consumption of your (hopefully) delicious creation.

Get groomed and buzzed

Get everyone in your wedding party looking like a million bucks with a visits to shops like Barber & Co. and Rod, Gun & Barbers before the big day. These spots offer more than just haircuts and grooming services. After you're all spruced up, move over to the bar for a drink.