The top 5 bartending schools in Toronto

The top bartending schools and courses in Toronto might not replace the years of experience required to truly learn the art of cocktail-making, but they can be a fun way to up your skills in a hurry.

Here's a round-up of places in Toronto to go and pick up some bartending skills.

At BSO you can opt to take a bartending skills course or a mixology workshop like "Cocktails 101". Intro courses start at $125 for a 5 hour class, and you can bundle Smart Serve certification or even wine training in with the program.

The training programs that used to take place at Spirit House have moved to the Distillery District. Here, you can take coursed in Bartender Certification ($299), Smart Serve ($75) and Wines of Ontario Certification ($65).

There's a range of packages, from $299 right up to the $799 ten day course. If you're looking for something more casual, try a workshop like "Get Into The Spirit" where you'll learn how to answer the question "What do you recommend?"

This school teaches largely out of The Madison in the Annex and offers two tiers. $99 is a one day class for those who just want to have some fun learning about cocktails, while $199 sets you up with a two-day crash course taught over a weekend.

Less of a stand-alone course, and more of an element of the Hospitality Management diploma offered as part of George Brown's restaurant and catering-focused division, this course gives you 28 hours of class time spread out over three months for the price of $292.