Real estate agent calls building 'worst condo in Toronto' and it's not what you're thinking

With the sketchy fires, bloody hallways, and a thriving scamming scene, ICE condos has built up a horrifying reputation over the past few years. But one real estate agent is now saying there could be a worse building in Toronto.

In a viral TikTok video posted by real estate agent Kenny Auyoung, he gave the title of "Worst condo in downtown Toronto" to a building at 251 Jarvis St. The video has since been deleted from both TikTok and YouTube.

Located at the intersection of Dundas and Jarvis, the building seems like your regular downtown high-rise building. Auyoung asserts that's not the case.

"I've been there once, never again," he says to his friend. "The finishes, the layouts, everything is so bad."

He elaborates, saying it goes beyond just the building design itself.

Security is an issue. There's lots of theft and crime in the area, and it extends to the parking garage and lockers in the building.

He details his discomfort with the area in general in another TikTok post, which has also been deleted since.

Another issue with the HVAC leads to people paying "double the amount of average utility costs," he says in that video.

The Google reviews from the place corroborate Auyoung's claims.

"We pay insane utility bills. The worst to date is $389 a month with our HVAC off full-time," said one disgruntled Google review.

With a 2.5-star rating overall, over half of the reviews are two stars and below. The majority of people are unhappy and have a long list of complaints.

As Auyoung said, maintenance and craftsmanship are a problem. 251 Jarvis has faced a relatively high amount of issues — considering the building was only opened in 2020.

"This building is only a couple years old and it is already falling apart [and] filled with mold," said one reviewer. "The leak affected my unit greatly, and I was more than 15 floors away. I came home on Christmas to my flooded unit [and] all my belongings destroyed and no call or warning of damage."

Another person alleges he and his wife were stuck in an elevator for over two hours, "banging and screaming for help" as the call buttons and proper procedures failed to work.

While some say they have yet to see bugs, others have had run-ins with pests. "Building is infested with roaches, they are in the hallways, on the walls, and come into your unit through the pipes," said one unlucky tenant.

And although it's hard to expect peace and quiet right by Yonge Dundas Square, the building won't do you any favours.

"I've been here almost one year. There are constant fire alarms... once a week for the past 6 weeks," one person complained. "Why are we testing fire alarm for a week straight at 8am? Get it done in one day, stop yelling through speakers," said another frustrated reviewer.

One tenant even went as far as to make a Reddit post, echoing Auyoung's complaint that it's worse than ICE condos.

Some of her complaints include not having hot water for six months, the building setup causing packages to get stolen, multiple break-ins from the local unhoused population, and a general lack of care from management and staff.

She, like many other tenants, warn people to stay far, far away, even when faced with a low price.

Others on Reddit are more divided on which building is worse — though they can agree that the two would take the top spots on the list.

blogTO reached out for comment from condo management White Hill Residential but did not receive a response back before publication.