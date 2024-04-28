Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

This $5 million Toronto heritage home just had the makeover of a lifetime

Misha Gajewski
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
In 2021, 40 Bernard Ave. sold for below asking at $2,971,000 after almost two months on the Toronto market.  

But since then, it has undergone one hell of a makeover. 

That's not to say the 2021 house was bad. In fact, it was pretty nice except for a weird copper backsplash that looked like a bunch of pennies stuck together. 

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

The front porch. 

However, what the current owners have done to the historic 1890s Victorian is stunning. 

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

The living room with a fireplace. 

40 Bernard Ave. underwent a complete, back-t0-the-bricks renovation that only finished in February 2023.

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

The dining room area. 

This old dame got all new framing, insulation, electrical, plumbing, a new roof, furnace, air conditioning... really anything you can think of was replaced during the restoration. 40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

And then, on top of the guts being spruced up, the interiors also got a makeover. 

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

The main floor. 

Now, as you enter the 2,800-square-foot home, you're greeted with tall ceilings, tons of natural light, and a contemporary interior worthy of a magazine feature.

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

A library/home office. 

Of course, it is because, as listing agent Leeanne Weld shared with blogTO, the current owner is a designer with "an incredible eye."

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

A view from the front of the house. 

The main floor is open concept with the living room, dining room and kitchen all flowing into each other. 

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen has all new cabinetry and counters.

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

One-of-a-kind leathered quartzite counters and oversized backsplash adorn the kitchen.  

The fluted oak accent on the island and the hood fan offer a nice touch of warmth and texture to the space. 

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

The backyard. 

The kitchen leads right out into the back garden.

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

The powder room. 

But by far, the coolest space on the main floor is the powder room. 

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

The breakfast nook. 

"One of the features that I think is extraordinary is that [owner] took what was formerly the kitchen counter, a magnificent piece of onyx, and made it the feature wall of the powder room that is backlit," Weld told blogTO.

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom with walk-in closet. 

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms. 

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

The Juliet balcony overlooking the backyard. 

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom with a custom walnut vanity, and there's even a Juliet balcony. 

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

The new third-floor bedroom with a walk-out to the deck. 

The third floor was expanded to create two more bedrooms and a three-piece washroom. They also completely rebuilt the stairs and added a deck to the third floor.  

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

The basement. 

The basement was lowered so that there could be eight-foot ceilings down there and of course, they added a rec room, bedroom, laundry and extra bathroom.  

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

The foyer and living room. 

And despite having a complete overhaul to the space, 40 Bernard Ave. still has plenty of charm. 

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

From the wainscotting to the arched details in the primary bathroom to the beautiful choices of stone throughout the house, this house is definitely not cookie-cutter. 

40 Bernard Avenue Toronto

The back of the house. 

The home has just been listed for $5,295,000.

Photos by

Alex Rothe
