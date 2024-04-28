This $5 million Toronto heritage home just had the makeover of a lifetime

In 2021, 40 Bernard Ave. sold for below asking at $2,971,000 after almost two months on the Toronto market.

But since then, it has undergone one hell of a makeover.

That's not to say the 2021 house was bad. In fact, it was pretty nice except for a weird copper backsplash that looked like a bunch of pennies stuck together.

However, what the current owners have done to the historic 1890s Victorian is stunning.

40 Bernard Ave. underwent a complete, back-t0-the-bricks renovation that only finished in February 2023.

This old dame got all new framing, insulation, electrical, plumbing, a new roof, furnace, air conditioning... really anything you can think of was replaced during the restoration.

And then, on top of the guts being spruced up, the interiors also got a makeover.

Now, as you enter the 2,800-square-foot home, you're greeted with tall ceilings, tons of natural light, and a contemporary interior worthy of a magazine feature.

Of course, it is because, as listing agent Leeanne Weld shared with blogTO, the current owner is a designer with "an incredible eye."

The main floor is open concept with the living room, dining room and kitchen all flowing into each other.

The kitchen has all new cabinetry and counters.

The fluted oak accent on the island and the hood fan offer a nice touch of warmth and texture to the space.

The kitchen leads right out into the back garden.

But by far, the coolest space on the main floor is the powder room.

"One of the features that I think is extraordinary is that [owner] took what was formerly the kitchen counter, a magnificent piece of onyx, and made it the feature wall of the powder room that is backlit," Weld told blogTO.

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms.

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom with a custom walnut vanity, and there's even a Juliet balcony.

The third floor was expanded to create two more bedrooms and a three-piece washroom. They also completely rebuilt the stairs and added a deck to the third floor.

The basement was lowered so that there could be eight-foot ceilings down there and of course, they added a rec room, bedroom, laundry and extra bathroom.

And despite having a complete overhaul to the space, 40 Bernard Ave. still has plenty of charm.

From the wainscotting to the arched details in the primary bathroom to the beautiful choices of stone throughout the house, this house is definitely not cookie-cutter.

The home has just been listed for $5,295,000.