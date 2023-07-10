City
ice condos fire toronto

Toronto's sketchiest condo tower caught on fire and people say it's cursed

Ice Condos easily has the sketchiest reputation of any modern condo complex in Toronto, and its history of 9-1-1 calls grew on Friday morning when a fire tore through one of its balconies.

A video posted to TikTok has been circulating on multiple social media platforms as people obsess over the latest mishap at a condo complex-turned-ghost hotel known more for its criminal activity and wild Airbnb parties than being a decent place to live.

The video shows a fire raging from a south-facing balcony in the complex's east tower above the intersection of York Street and Lake Shore Blvd., and commenters are stating how this is just par for the course at the notoriously sketchy condo towers.

People are reacting without much surprise over the latest fire at Ice Condos, and more than a few have suggested the buildings are cursed.

Despite all the bad buzz over Ice Condos, the video does reveal that there are indeed some responsible neighbours in the buildings.

The clip shows the quick response of residents of multiple adjacent units, who went out on their balconies, braving the thick black smoke, to douse the flames with buckets of water.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, however, the fire was mostly extinguished by the time they arrived, thanks to the response of neighbours.

A former resident documented the pain that is life at Ice Condos back in 2021. That same year, the complex made headlines for a Shining-style elevator full of blood. Blood-spattered hallways would disturb residents for several days after the incident.

Only weeks after that flurry of events, Toronto Police warned of a rental scam at the complex, a problem that has reappeared a handful of times since.

Lead photo by

@eericpatrick/TikTok
