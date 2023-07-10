Toronto's sketchiest condo tower caught on fire and people say it's cursed

Ice Condos easily has the sketchiest reputation of any modern condo complex in Toronto, and its history of 9-1-1 calls grew on Friday morning when a fire tore through one of its balconies.

A video posted to TikTok has been circulating on multiple social media platforms as people obsess over the latest mishap at a condo complex-turned-ghost hotel known more for its criminal activity and wild Airbnb parties than being a decent place to live.

Ice condos what lovely neighbours 🥰 pic.twitter.com/hWaSepKeQr — Justice_Queen 🏗🏙🚇⚖️ (@RE_MarketWatch) July 9, 2023

The video shows a fire raging from a south-facing balcony in the complex's east tower above the intersection of York Street and Lake Shore Blvd., and commenters are stating how this is just par for the course at the notoriously sketchy condo towers.

Nothing new… Any time I think ICE condos, this is all that comes to mind🤣 — Manny Bhakri (@GenWealthCanada) July 9, 2023

People are reacting without much surprise over the latest fire at Ice Condos, and more than a few have suggested the buildings are cursed.

Was living there for nearly 2 months recently and that place was truly cursed — 88 (@djtookoff) July 10, 2023

Despite all the bad buzz over Ice Condos, the video does reveal that there are indeed some responsible neighbours in the buildings.

I partied in one of those ice condos a few years back. Super sketchy. — Chris Gregory (@chrisgregory76) July 9, 2023

The clip shows the quick response of residents of multiple adjacent units, who went out on their balconies, braving the thick black smoke, to douse the flames with buckets of water.

Lol the buckets! — TY (@TYMAN_D) July 9, 2023

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, however, the fire was mostly extinguished by the time they arrived, thanks to the response of neighbours.

Fire (highrise Residential) [Toronto]

Bremner Boulevard

b/w Lake Shore Boulevard West / York Street

Dispatched: 08/07/23 @ 09:26 EDT

[Stn: 334] DistChief-31 DistChief-33 Air-Light-325 Pumper-312 Pumper-333 Pumper-334 Rescue-325 Squad-331 Tower-333 Aerial-325 — Toronto Fire (@tofire) July 8, 2023

A former resident documented the pain that is life at Ice Condos back in 2021. That same year, the complex made headlines for a Shining-style elevator full of blood. Blood-spattered hallways would disturb residents for several days after the incident.

I hear great things about this building 😂😂 — Adam (@Adam_Boyl) July 9, 2023

Only weeks after that flurry of events, Toronto Police warned of a rental scam at the complex, a problem that has reappeared a handful of times since.