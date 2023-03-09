Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
ice condos airbnb toronto

Toronto's notoriously sketchy ICE Condos complex is now officially a ghost hotel

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

They aren't the tallest or the most luxurious towers from the current condo boom, but the twin towers of ICE Condominiums have earned an infamous reputation as a hotbed of partying and criminal activity.

The pair of 67- and 57-storey towers have made frequent headlines, often for the wrong reasons, attracting tourists as well as partying locals to its soaring condo units — units you will frequently see listed on short-term rental services like Airbnb.

Already known as an unofficial "ghost hotel," ICE Condos' status was made official through a recent partnership between the complex management and Airbnb itself.

Owners of units in the towers were sent a letter on March 6, informing them that Airbnb had inked a deal to become the exclusive short-term rental platform permitted on the property, and that a 15 per cent booking fee would be allocated towards the complex's capital repairs, improvements, and security fund.

The money is sure to come in handy for buildings that have long suffered the ill effects of short-term rental stays, with everything from Shining-style blood-filled elevators to bullet holes found on-site in recent years.

According to CityNews, owners in the buildings who had sought changes to short-term rental rules say they weren't consulted on the Airbnb partnership or the 15 per cent surcharge, both of which they characterize as unfair.

The partnership with Airbnb is also being criticized by Fairbnb Canada Network, an organization seeking fairer rules for short-term rentals, or STRs.

You don't have to look far to find an example of people using units at ICE Condos as a party venue.

Here's one posted literally two weeks ago.

Even when parties at short term renals aren't making headlines, the ICE Condos have a way of attracting sketchy behaviour, like repeated instances of rental scams targeting people who may not have gotten the memo on the complex's history.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto's notoriously sketchy ICE Condos complex is now officially a ghost hotel

Historic buildings torn down by Doug Ford will now be home to a parking lot

These small towns have the fastest-declining home prices in Ontario

Toronto condo residents trying to stop a different condo from being built nearby

Toronto landlord leaves a handwritten note to tenant begging them to pay rent

Toronto man gets dunked on for saying 'socialist' renters make cities dirty

$6 million Toronto mansion combines farmhouse features with modern aesthetics

Here's how much money you need to make per year to afford a house in Toronto