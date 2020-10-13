There was another shooting at Toronto's most notorious ghost hotel

Five people are in Toronto police custody following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Ice Condos: the waterfront towers with an alleged abundance of AirBnb units.

According to TPS, a gun has been recovered after two bullets were allegedly shot through the wall and into the unit next door shortly before 3 a.m.

Fortunately, no one was injured. But the resident of the next-door condo unit, Lucas Timmons, took to social media to share photos of the damage that was done to his home.

Some Short Term renters next door decided to shoot through the wall in my apartment last night.



Thanks for making me feel unsafe to say in my own home!



— Lucas Timmons, October 13, 2020

That included a bullet, plus bullet holes in a picture frame and through the glass of his dryer door.

Timmons, who is the head of the Digital Data Desk at The Canadian Press, tweeted Airbnb directly.

"Do you like the bullet hole in this photo? Some Short Term renters next door decided to shoot through the wall in my apartment last night," he said. "Thanks for making me feel unsafe to say in my own home!"

Luckily I wasn't doing laundry at the time or I'd be dead.



— Lucas Timmons, October 13, 2020

This isn't the first time that Ice Condos, which has been flagged by FairBnb as a residential building with a notoriously high number of Airbnb listings, has seen a short-term rental-related shooting.

In late 2018, 12 York Street was the site of an accidental discharge that sent a man in his 20s to the hospital. He was shot in an Airbnb rental until on the 16th floor.

The building has consistently come under fire times by residents and FairBnb, a coalition against unfettered short-term rentals, for its illegal parties and safety risks.

Despite banning Airbnb activities within Ice Condos when lockdown began, it appears condo managers are once again allowing rentals that are for less than 28 consecutive days.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



ANOTHER SHOOTING IN AIRBNB’S MOST PROFITABLE GHOST HOTEL IN TOWN



— Fairbnb Canada, October 13, 2020

"Toronto's ICE towers have long been a hot spot of Airbnb activity in Toronto," said FairBnb in a statement regarding the recent incident.

"Now that short-term rentals are regulated, and the vast majority of commercial short-term rentals in ghost hotel towerse like 12 York Street are clearly violating those regulations, Fairbnb Canada is calling on the City to ensure that condo corporatons do their part to follow City of Toronto bylaws."

This isn't the first shooting of its kind this year, either. In Februray. three men were killed and two were injured during a shooting at an AirBnb rental at a CityPlace condo.