Toronto shocked after shooting at downtown Airbnb

Toronto was rattled by yet another instance of gun violence this weekend at a CityPlace condo that was being used as an Airbnb rental.

Three men were killed and two were injured during a shooting in a building at Fort York and Bathurst around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night.

Apparently, all were attending a party being held in a unit on the 32nd floor at 85 Queens Wharf Road, though the incident spilled out into hallways and onto multiple floors — particularly concerning for others in the building.

maybe airbnb's are the problem. God only knows where these people came from. putting neighbours at risk so you can make a quick buck — Faye (@Faye_Tas) February 1, 2020

Many, including city councillor Joe Cressy, are saying that this is just one of far too many examples of the dangers short-term listings can pose to locals.

Last spring, there was a shooting at an Etobicoke mansion that was rented out for an Airbnb party. Just days later, an 18-year-old was fatally shot at another Airbnb party in Stouffville, just north of Toronto.

And in December, gunshots rang out at an Airbnb rental in the Danforth area, leaving bulletholes in adjacent homes.

Airbnb (as an entity) has long been problematic where the cons heavily outweigh the pros for its existence in this city. Lack of housing, crime, disruption to neighborhoods, the list goes on and on. FULL ON BAN NOW! — Fillers Group (@FillersGroup) February 1, 2020

There have also been similar, more recent episodes in Ottawa, and there has even been a previous shooting at an Airbnb in the same CityPlace building as this weekend's incident.

As it stands now, Toronto bylaws dictate that any property being rented out on a short-term basis on a platform such as Airbnb must be the owner's primary residence, which is supposed to help limit the phenomenon of people profiting off of vacant units they own exclusively for the purpose of short-term rentals, also known as "ghost hotels."

But not gun control? — Jess.M (@_Jessica______M) February 3, 2020

Airbnb also officially banned "party houses" after a Halloween get-together at one of its rentals in California ended with five fatalities.

But this isn't enough, some Torontonians say.

The problem is not with Airbnb. The problem is with gun violence in the city! This time it just happened to be in Airbnb apartment. — Rimma Badat (@BadatRimma) February 3, 2020

Others feel that the problem is much broader; not about Airbnb, but about gun violence in the city in general, and firearm control (or lack thereof).

Some are also taking issue with the priorities of Toronto police and political officials.

Regardless of the larger systemic issues at play or where blame is placed, the events of Friday night were certainly shocking and terrifying to the city as a whole.

So the AirBnB shot the people?

I’m not sure how the location the people were shot has anything to do with the shooting. Handguns I assume, were brought to those locations. which are restricted weapons. A whole lot going on here other than the fact it happened at an Airbnb. — dub geared (@DubGeared) February 2, 2020

The victims were identified as Jalen Colley and Joshua Gibson-Skeir, both from Brampton, and Torontonian Tyronne Noseworthy. All were under the age of 22 and are also considered by police to be the only suspects in the crime.

In the wake of their deaths, the building's property management company has decided to completely ban rentals shorter than three-months.