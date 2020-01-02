Toronto rang in the New Year with a fatal double shooting

Toronto closed out 2019 with a record 490 shootings — the most we've seen since police started keeping track in 2005.

Of the 44 people killed by guns last year, one year died on New Year's Eve in what came to be the final shooting incident of the 2010's.

Just over 24 hours later, with Toronto celebrating the birth of a whole new decade, police reported yet another shooting death — one that is now being investigated as the first homicide of 2020.

What looks to be double drive-by shooting results in Toronto’s first confirmed homicide of 2020. Two males shot inside this black Hyundai by Dundas/River St. One victim-21 yrs old-has died. The other remains in critical condition. You can see bullet holes along side of car pic.twitter.com/QWGQWsLNPh — carl hanstke (@carl680) January 2, 2020

Two people were shot in the Regent Park area on New Year's Day while sitting in a car near River and Dundas Streets, according to police, when another vehicle rolled up alongside them around 10:30 p.m., opened fire and then fled the scene.

Both victims were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police announced just before 8 a.m. this morning that one of them, a 21-year-old man, had succumbed to his injuries overnight.

The Toronto Police Homicide squad has taken over the case and is appealing to the public for any information that help the investigation.

News of the city's first homicide taking place so shortly after the NYE ball drop has proven disappointing — albeit not that surprising — for the people of Toronto.

"Toronto, the city that fully embraced from the moment I arrived and has become my second home. It is so disheartening reading about these stories," wrote one woman on Twitter in response to news of the shooting.

"What a painful way for families to ring in the new year. We need to seriously address our gun violence issue."

"Here we have it folks, 1st homicide of 2020," wrote another. "Just the beginning of what's to come in Toronto."