A Toronto condo complex just banned all Airbnbs due to coronavirus

A condo complex in Toronto known for its high volume of Airbnb units is prohibiting all short term rentals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICE Condos sent a memo to owners outlining new provisions that prohibit short term rentals in the buildings at 12 and 14 York Street beginning March 26.

We applaud the Directors of the ICE condos & its property management company for prohibiting ALL STR activities.



We look forward to working co-cooperatively with other condo corps to shut down illegal STR activities across the city.#COVIDー19 #ONpoli #TOpoli #Airbnb pic.twitter.com/pzahEsPrT2 — Fairbnb Canada (@Fairbnbcanada) March 24, 2020

"The Board of Directors has sought professional advice in light of the growing state of emergency and has determined that short-term rentals within the Corporation during the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic presents an undue risk of danger to TSCC 2510's residents and the short-term tenants themselves," reads the memo.

The company cites the provision under section 117 of the Condominium Act, 1998 as such:

"No person shall permit a condition to exist or carry on an activity in a unit or in the common elements if the condition or the activity is likely to cause injury of damage to the property of cause injury to the individual."

The letter notes that the measure is expected to stay in effect until the "current state of emergency is resolved."

Reports by the Globe and Mail addressed the vulnerability short tem rental hosts were facing in Toronto and in Canada as a result of health policies stemming from the outbreak.

Airbnb hosts are freaking out right now. In a Facebook group for Toronto hosts, one said: "I quit my full time job to do [Airbnb] full time last May. I have 4 units and they have always performed at 90% occupancy or higher until now." https://t.co/EeADzhIH4M — Matt Lundy 📈🖊️ (@mattlundy33) March 11, 2020

VICE Canada also reported that many short term units are currently sitting empty as a result of the halt to global travel and tourism.

It's a bit hard to find sympathy for the airbnbers who scooped up housing from those who could legitimately use it to instead make bank off tourists. https://t.co/Av7ndso15o — Mack Lamoureux (@MackLamoureux) March 23, 2020

Under the Ontario government's guidelines for essential businesses allowed to stay open at this time, the accommodation section lists "hotels, motels, shared rental units and similar facilities, including student residences."