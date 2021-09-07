Elevator filled with blood discovered in Toronto condo tower and nobody is surprised

Just days after a TikTok user went viral for showing how truly heinous living conditions can be for residents of condos in Toronto's tourist-heavy South Core neighbourhood, police are reporting yet another scary happening in the area.

Specifically, the Toronto Police Service is reporting that "a large quantity of blood was located in the hallways and elevator" of a residential building near York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West over the weekend.

Ice condo making headlines again? — Dana McAdams (@DanaMcadams) September 6, 2021

Police say that they were first called to the area around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, where the bloody elevator and hallway were discovered without any victims or suspects present.

The incident is being investigated as suspicious and police are asking anyone who may have any information regarding what happened to contact them.

"The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance with a suspicious incident investigation," wrote TPS in a release announcing the investigation.

"Investigators are also concerned for the well being of a person who was potentially injured, and would like to speak to them to make sure they have sought medical treatment and are safe and well."

Wow. Hope the person is OK. #Icecondos is the #1 #Airbnb address in #Topoli. A ghost hotel par excellence. — Fairbnb Canada (@Fairbnbcanada) September 6, 2021

Police told blogTO that they will not be releasing the specific address or name of the condo building, but many online are assuming the incident took place at ICE condos — a two-tower complex best-known for its high volume of Airbnb guests and violent fights.

While the ICE complex is indeed located right where police said the bloody scene was found, there are a few other residential buildings in the area, including the Maple Leaf Square Condos on Bremner and the condos at 10 York Street.

People are assuming it's ICE either way, based on both the location and images of the ICE condominiums featured in TV news reports about the bloodvator.

yes its ice condos pic.twitter.com/rMeOn44CXt — equine ivermectin thot (@EXPENSIVE_HOE) September 6, 2021

The fact that so many people are immediately slamming ICE as news of the investigation spreads speaks to the wild reputation that this particular condo complex has been dealing with in recent years.

"Probably just bunch of people summoning the devil in Ice condos to make it an actual hell hole," joked one Twitter user of the bloody scene found by police on Sunday.

"Oh ice condos," wrote another sarcastically. "Who would've guessed?"

Going to Ice Condos is an extreme sport 😭 — Ifedapo (@Ifedapo_B) September 6, 2021

Condo management have yet to say anything publicly regarding the investigation, but did issue a statement in response to last week's hubbub and resultant pile-on.

"We are grateful for the feedback and opinions shared by residents and are committed to continually reviewing and improving standards, practices and procedures to benefit all ICE Condominiums residents," wrote the board and management.

"With respect to a TikTok video and comments circulating, ICE Condominiums disagrees with many of the comments made. We hope any viewers will find that the information provided below demonstrates the inaccurate and outdated nature of these comments."

This video is Fake news, biased and not facts based. It’s exaggerated and not reflecting reality of the situation we are in today.



The board’s response:https://t.co/m0F6V7R71I — Love and Peace Man (@Terrificraptor) September 5, 2021

The condo's operators say that they have recently stepped up security, are proactively enforce masking requirements and are "performing more frequent spot-cleaning in key areas."

The've also cracked down on short-term rentals and say that less than 10 per cent of units are currently registered to conduct short-term rentals (key word here being "registered").

"We continue to deter non-compliant short-term rentals with ongoing monitoring, access control, a reward program for people who report illegitimate hosts and mutual cooperation with the City of Toronto," reads the statement.

"The overwhelming majority of unit owners support the corporation’s initiatives to manage and minimize short‑term rentals within the condominium."