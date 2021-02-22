Party-goers busted for throwing bottles off Toronto condo balcony

Several young people were criminally charged this weekend after throwing glass booze bottles off the balcony of a high-rise Toronto condo, as if they had learned nothing from the infamous Chair Girl saga.

Police reported a hazard in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and York Street shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, tweeting that not only were there reports of people having a condo party in contravention of regional gathering limits and a stay-at-home order, but that they were also idiotically throwing glass bottles from the 35th-floor balcony.

Probably hoping to be Instagram influencers making big 💰 or to be in the next Drake video. After all, that’s how people are rewarded these days for throwing things from balconies & endangering others. 😒 — 🍁Vee🍁 (@____Vee______) February 21, 2021

Upon arriving on the scene, law enforcement witnessed the bottles crashing into the roadway firsthand, and closed York as a result due to the obvious danger to the public — and to the officers themselves, who told CP24 that "they themselves became targets of the bottles that were being thrown from this building."

Police ended up busting a 14-person party that had been going on in a short-term rental unit since Saturday night, and charged four attendees.

I’m sure a “viral” video will appear on social media soon and this will help cover their fine. We need to charge them with the maximum fines for these actions. As long as they get a slap on their hand, they will continue. — Someone 💭 (@wysiwyg1972) February 21, 2021

The perpetrators — 22-year-old Giraldo Angel, 22-year-old Santiago Marquez, 23-year-old Diego Caro Osorio and 37-year-old Jeison Torres — will be going to court Monday to face four charges each, including mischief endangering life.

Another seven people were charged with noncompliance with lockdown orders under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Guess which condo development in downtown Toronto had an @Airbnb party this weekend featuring bottles being thrown to the streets below...



If you guessed "the same one Chair Girl stayed at" you'd be correct! — PETER ANTHONY (@peterisfunny) February 22, 2021

Baffled residents are drawing obvious comparisons between these reckless yahoos, as Premier Doug Ford would call them, and the notorious Chair Girl incident, especially given the fact that both took place at the same intersection, and potentially even the same condo tower.

The corner is known for its high number of Airbnbs and the violent incidents that take place within them, particularly in Ice Condos at 12 and 14 York Street, close to the Scotiabank Arena, Union Station and the Waterfront.