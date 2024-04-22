Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
22 Farnham Ave. Toronto

This $5 million Toronto house gives off classic European vibes

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Built in 1995 by property developer Chris Isberg, 22 Farnham Ave. looks like it belongs in Regency England or something, but in a good way.

The three-bedroom, seven-bathroom townhouse is beautiful, with a unique blend of classic charm and contemporary sophistication.

22 Farnham Ave. Toronto

The foyer.

As you step through the front door, you're greeted by a sense of grandeur thanks to the spacious principal rooms, tall ceilings and sweeping staircase.22 Farnham Ave. Toronto

The spiral staircase.

22 Farnham Ave. has over 4,500 square feet of living space which is spread out over the four storeys. 

22 Farnham Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

On the main floor you have the living room, dining room and kitchen. 

22 Farnham Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

The spaces are filled with details that you normally only find in period homes, such as the detailed crown moulding and millwork, ceiling medallions, built-ins, and cozy fireplaces. 

22 Farnham Ave. Toronto

The powder room. 

Probably the most controversial part of the home is all the types of wallpaper featured throughout, but it really does lean into that European vibe that adds a je ne sais quoi to the home. 

22 Farnham Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen needs some updating with appliances but the wall-to-wall conservatory doors are truly special. 

22 Farnham Ave. Toronto

The garden and the garage. 

The doors lead out to the small but cute city garden, which is very low maintenance, considering it is mostly patio stone. 

22 Farnham Ave. Toronto

The den. 

Also on the main floor is a panelled den with a wet bar, because what would a European-style home be without a room for the men to retreat to for post-dinner drinks?

22 Farnham Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

On the upper levels of the townhouse, you'll find the bedrooms. 

22 Farnham Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom dressing room. 

The primary suite is fit for royalty with a gas fireplace, sitting area, ensuite bathroom and a dressing room with custom wardrobes. 

22 Farnham Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. 

The other bedrooms are spacious and bright and immaculately decorated. 

22 Farnham Ave. Toronto

A bedroom. 

The wallpaper matches the bed and the drapes perfectly in one room, its quite an achievement. 

22 Farnham Ave. Toronto

The back of the house. 

22 Farnham was listed for $5,350,000, but alas the home was too special to stay on the market for long, and unsurprisingly, this home sold in just five days

Photos by

Homes in Motion
