This $5 million Toronto house gives off classic European vibes

Built in 1995 by property developer Chris Isberg, 22 Farnham Ave. looks like it belongs in Regency England or something, but in a good way.

The three-bedroom, seven-bathroom townhouse is beautiful, with a unique blend of classic charm and contemporary sophistication.

As you step through the front door, you're greeted by a sense of grandeur thanks to the spacious principal rooms, tall ceilings and sweeping staircase.

22 Farnham Ave. has over 4,500 square feet of living space which is spread out over the four storeys.

On the main floor you have the living room, dining room and kitchen.

The spaces are filled with details that you normally only find in period homes, such as the detailed crown moulding and millwork, ceiling medallions, built-ins, and cozy fireplaces.

Probably the most controversial part of the home is all the types of wallpaper featured throughout, but it really does lean into that European vibe that adds a je ne sais quoi to the home.

The kitchen needs some updating with appliances but the wall-to-wall conservatory doors are truly special.

The doors lead out to the small but cute city garden, which is very low maintenance, considering it is mostly patio stone.

Also on the main floor is a panelled den with a wet bar, because what would a European-style home be without a room for the men to retreat to for post-dinner drinks?

On the upper levels of the townhouse, you'll find the bedrooms.

The primary suite is fit for royalty with a gas fireplace, sitting area, ensuite bathroom and a dressing room with custom wardrobes.

The other bedrooms are spacious and bright and immaculately decorated.

The wallpaper matches the bed and the drapes perfectly in one room, its quite an achievement.

22 Farnham was listed for $5,350,000, but alas the home was too special to stay on the market for long, and unsurprisingly, this home sold in just five days.