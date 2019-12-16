City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
yonge dundas video toronto

Viral video perfectly encapsulates the weirdness of Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto: Come for the CN Tower or a hockey game or whatever, stay for the head-scratching, stark-raving lunacy in our public squares.

A video shot on Saturday night in the city's tourist-heavy, ever-sketchy Yonge-Dundas Square — where actor Adam Sandler was verbally accosted earlier this year —has racked up more than 1.5 million views on Twitter alone over the past few days for its sheer absurdity.

"What the fuck goes on in Toronto?" reads the caption of the clip, published by a user with the handle @angleguk.

The video itself shows a young woman singing what appears to be the karaoke version of Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together" in front of The Eaton Centre as paramedics load someone on a stretcher into an ambulance behind her.

It's an objectively weird scene, to be sure, but not all that unusual a happening in a city of nearly 3 million people. Observers got a kick out of it, nonetheless.

"Omgg their free healthcare comes with a live concert too," joked one person in response to the video on Twitter.

"The only way it could be more Toronto is if a car hit the paramedics and drove away," replied another.

What many on Twitter don't realize is that there are actually three videos from the scene, all of them posted to the same TikTok account (@_abibaby) on Saturday evening.

The second video shows a young man singing "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers before panning to an older gentleman who shakes his head in grave disappointment. 

The third, and best video actually shows a paramedic dancing behind the original singer as she continues to belt out Mariah.

Most people who've seen the set are as amused as they are confused, but the Twitter user who shared the first clip on Saturday night also appears to be fielding some trademark Toronto internet hate.

"Never posting anything about Toronto again," she wrote on Sunday. "I hate ppl from Toronto."

Coincidentally, 100 per cent of the trolls in Toronto who are flaming this stranger over a silly TikTok video hate themselves as well.

Lead photo by

@angleguk

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Viral video perfectly encapsulates the weirdness of Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square

Police are searching for 19 puppies taken from a farm near Toronto

Toronto students call Doug Ford a waste yute to his face in viral video

Toronto just started installing automated speed enforcement cameras around the city

Toronto is spending $3 billion to improve the city's water quality

It's going to feel close to -25 C in Toronto this week

Toronto has begun testing the new trains that will run on the Eglinton LRT

Here's why the TTC was just ranked one of Toronto's best employers