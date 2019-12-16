Viral video perfectly encapsulates the weirdness of Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto: Come for the CN Tower or a hockey game or whatever, stay for the head-scratching, stark-raving lunacy in our public squares.

A video shot on Saturday night in the city's tourist-heavy, ever-sketchy Yonge-Dundas Square — where actor Adam Sandler was verbally accosted earlier this year —has racked up more than 1.5 million views on Twitter alone over the past few days for its sheer absurdity.

"What the fuck goes on in Toronto?" reads the caption of the clip, published by a user with the handle @angleguk.

The video itself shows a young woman singing what appears to be the karaoke version of Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together" in front of The Eaton Centre as paramedics load someone on a stretcher into an ambulance behind her.

Viral video shows unusual scene at Yonge and Dundas - 📹 _abibaby #Toronto pic.twitter.com/Y03rsXkk8v — blogTO (@blogTO) December 16, 2019

It's an objectively weird scene, to be sure, but not all that unusual a happening in a city of nearly 3 million people. Observers got a kick out of it, nonetheless.

"Omgg their free healthcare comes with a live concert too," joked one person in response to the video on Twitter.

"The only way it could be more Toronto is if a car hit the paramedics and drove away," replied another.

What many on Twitter don't realize is that there are actually three videos from the scene, all of them posted to the same TikTok account (@_abibaby) on Saturday evening.

Part two is even better hahahaha (via TikTok) pic.twitter.com/IhV1J0umVR — Lauren O'Neil (@laurenonizzle) December 16, 2019

The second video shows a young man singing "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers before panning to an older gentleman who shakes his head in grave disappointment.

The third, and best video actually shows a paramedic dancing behind the original singer as she continues to belt out Mariah.

Most people who've seen the set are as amused as they are confused, but the Twitter user who shared the first clip on Saturday night also appears to be fielding some trademark Toronto internet hate.

"Never posting anything about Toronto again," she wrote on Sunday. "I hate ppl from Toronto."

Coincidentally, 100 per cent of the trolls in Toronto who are flaming this stranger over a silly TikTok video hate themselves as well.