Here's what is going on with New Year's Eve fireworks in Toronto to ring in 2023

New Year's Eve fireworks are just around the corner so it's time to start naming plans to ring in 2023.

Whether you plan on going to one of the many parties across the city or have a lavish dinner at the top of the CN Tower, make sure you have a view of Lake Ontario as the big fireworks display is back to celebrate the new year.

It was announced earlier this month that the fireworks would take place along Toronto's waterfront like last year.

The fireworks are set to represent the hope for the coming year and form part of the Stronger TOgether program, which honours the resiliency of Torontonians during the pandemic.

Glad to announce that the @cityoftoronto is hosting New Years Eve fireworks celebrations at Toronto's waterfront!



Find all details on in-person and online livestream celebrations here: https://t.co/j3uXo4IEEz

On New Year's Eve, there will be two synchronized 15-minute fireworks displays launched across the city's waterfront. You'll be able to see the shows anywhere with a view of Lake Ontario.

Unlike previous years, there have been musical performances leading up to the midnight countdown but this year there will only be fireworks to celebrate 2023.

Traditionally the fireworks are held at Nathan Phillips Square but there will be no celebrations there this year. You can still check out light displays at Cavalcade of Lights or go skating before heading down to the waterfront to see the show.

There will be road closures starting at 10:00 p.m. on December 31 until 1:00 a.m. on January 1 on Queens Quay West between Bathurst Street and Yonge Street and Queens Quay East between Yonge Street and Lower Sherbourne Street. Make sure to plan accordingly if you decided to drive down.

For those taking the TTC, there will be free all-night service on New Year's Eve, with increased service on several routes for those travelling down to the waterfront.

For those who want to be cozy and warm, you can watch a live stream of the fireworks display that will be set to a soundtrack of both Canadian and International artists on the City's CultureTO Youtube channel.

Make sure to dress appropriately for the weather before heading to check out the fireworks at midnight.