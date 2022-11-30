Radar
cn tower nye

The CN Tower is throwing a huge party for New Year's Eve 2023 in Toronto

If you're looking for an idea to ring in the new year, Toronto's most iconic landmark has got you covered for New Year's Eve 2023.

The CN Tower is hosting not one but two separate celebrations to ring in 2023. 

What is the event?

The main event is held at the top of the tower where you'll be able to dance into the new year on the glass floors.

Step out onto the observation deck with 360-degree views of the cities where you can sip on a glass of champagne or nibble on hors d'ouerves 114 stories above the city.

If parties aren't your scene, you can also dine at the 360 Restaurant where they'll be serving up a four-course Canadian-inspired menu featuring dishes such as duck confit, filet mignon and butternut squash ravioli.

Ticket options

There are two ticket options as these events are separate from each other.

Tickets to the NYE party included unlimited-nonalcoholic beverages, food stations, coat check as well as access to the main observation level. Tickets are priced at $175 per person.

Those going are encouraged to bring a donation for Yellow Brick House.

Tickets for New Year's Eve at 360 Restaurant include a glass of sparkling wine and amuse-bouche to go with your four-course menu. Tickets are priced at $195 per person.

The dinner at 360 Restaurant does not include access to the main observation deck where the New Year's Eve party will be held.

Vincent Ng
