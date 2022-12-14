Toronto New Year's Eve Party Guide 2023
New Year's Eve parties in Toronto for 2023 are back to ring in the new year. Whether you want to have a fancy dinner at the top of the CN Tower or plan to watch some fireworks, think about adding one of these party spots to your night's itinerary.
Hector Vasquez at Century
Hector Vasquez at Century
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .