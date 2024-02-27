People are getting fed up with expensive concert ticket prices in Toronto

Attending a big-ticket concert in Toronto will cost you a pretty penny, though the ever-increasing price of major venue shows in the city appears to be reaching a boiling point with local music fans.

A Reddit post shared over the weekend is just the latest example of the public revolting over the cost of attending a concert in Canada's largest city, with locals outraged about inflated ticket prices for an upcoming Green Day show this summer.

Green Day will stop in the city during the band's upcoming The Saviors Tour, with the pop-punk legends bringing along other 90s throwbacks when they play the Rogers Centre on August 1, 2024.

The tour supports the band's new album, Saviors, while also celebrating the 30-year anniversary of their groundbreaking 1994 breakthrough album Dookie and the 20-year anniversary of their comeback concept album, American Idiot.

However, with ticket prices now reselling for north of the $500 mark, fans hoping to attend the show are feeling frustrated at the state of concert prices in a Toronto that feels increasingly inhospitable to the average blue-collar worker.

"Just realized tickets for Green Day have gone up to almost $500 A TICKET, face value, for a seat in the 200s at the Skydome. With all the posts about how things in Toronto are unaffordable, how are people spending between $250 a ticket (to sit way back in the 500s), to thousands to be GA, leading to a nearly sold out 50,000+ seat venue?!," the Reddit user asked.

However, the top response explains that the screenshot of a ticket availability diagram is misleading, saying "people aren't paying $500 for nosebleed Green Day tickets, that's why those are still for sale."

The user goes on to explain that "most of tickets sold were face value for $100-250 bucks (still a lot), and what you're seeing are either greedy scalpers hoping to capitalize on desperate people or Ticketmaster's 'dynamic' pricing jacked up due to the low number of tickets left available."

Ticketmaster and online scalpers are often blamed for these ticket price controversies, as has been the case for numerous recent ticket releases for Toronto shows.

Several cases in 2023 pitted the public against ticket sellers, most notably the rush to purchase tickets for Taylor Swift's much-anticipated Eras Tour stop in Toronto planned later this year. In that case, fans revolted against Stubhub over its reselling practices, where tickets for the concert were selling for north of $20k apiece.

Similar cases from earlier in 2023 included Drake and 21 Savage fans directing anger at the artists and Ticketmaster over prices that sailed above $1,000 per seat.

Just weeks earlier, fans of superstar Madonna experienced similar sticker shock when tickets to see the Queen of Pop perform in Toronto were selling for upward of $300 for nosebleed seats.