Drake fans curse Ticketmaster over ridiculously expensive tour ticket prices

Fans of Drake and 21 Savage were thrilled to learn earlier this week that the award-winning recording artists would be touring together this summer all over the U.S. and Canada.

That excitement over the It's All A Blur Tour (for which Toronto dates have have yet to be announced) faded fast when said fans actually went to buy tickets for one of the 28 shows currently scheduled... only to learn that they'd probably need to sell their cars or kidneys just to afford one.

General public tickets are set to go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, March 15, but legions of fans attempted to take advantage of a pre-sale for Cash App card holders that opened on Wednesday.

mom: who tf sold our house?



me at Drake’s concert: pic.twitter.com/kEs3lT5iPZ — 𝓚♛ (@kikisterr) March 13, 2023

Depending on which city you're trying to score tickets for, prices are anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand bucks.

The cheapest seats available at Detroit's Joe Louis Arena Little Caesars Arena when I checked on Thursday afternoon (after Ticketmaster made me enter confirmation codes sent both to my email address and phone number) were $750 at the mezzanine level.

Tickets for the one Montreal show on July 14, 2023, were pretty much sold out by the time I checked online but could be purchased at its cheapest for $749 and its most expensive for $1,147.

Available tickets for the It's All A Blur Tour at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena as of Thursday afternoon started at $349 (for nosebleeds) and went up to just under $1,000. To see Drake and 21 Savage at Madison Square Garden in NYC on July 25 you'll be paying between $572 and $1,143.

Please keep in mind that these are all regular Ticketmaster prices, and that resell tickets will be significantly higher. They always are.

$200+ for nosebleed drake tickets is criminal…. TICKETMASTER YOU WILL CRUMBLE pic.twitter.com/NTd2t5eFCF — yassmin ♥ (@yassminziad) March 15, 2023

Fans are understandably a bit annoyed by how high the ticket prices are, especially at face value from Ticketmaster itself.

me going to buy Drake concert tickets then seeing the price on Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/RqQA0B7ZVo — trace (@tracedontmiss) March 15, 2023

"So Ticketmaster really turned concerts into luxury experiences with these high *ss prices huh?" wrote one frustrated Twitter user. "Why is this Drake & 21 concert $500/ticket? We are being bamboozled!"

How much my Drake (+Future) tickets used to cost in 2016 @Drake concerts used to be obtainable even for a kid in high school back in 2016, now artists and Ticketmaster are pricing fans out of seeing their favorite artists pic.twitter.com/LlwkPeEbHf — Caleb Olson (@Calildo) March 16, 2023

Many online are simply gobsmacked by the exorbitant service fees being tacked on by Ticketmaster atop the actual passes.

Who tf is paying 1200 to see Drake 😂 Ticketmaster really saying “$995+ 187 in fees” — Pipe Night Peter (@PipeNightPeter) March 16, 2023

Website outages, glitches and other problems have also proven infuriating for those who are literally willing to spend a G on Drake tickets but can't.

@Ticketmaster @Drake I would like an explanation as why I have been trying to buy 4 tickets to the Miami show for an hour now and this is the message I get in EVERY TICKET I CLICK!! Wait all this time for a tour to drop to have to go through this to buy! pic.twitter.com/r01ODGhoIm — Daniela Bliss (@DanielaBella93) March 15, 2023

It'll be interesting to see what happens when tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow... and what happens when tour dates are announced for Drizzy's hometown of Toronto.

The tour itself kicks off on June 16 in New Orleans before hitting a host of cities including Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Montreal, Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver and Las Vegas.

It's All a Blur will be Drake's first tour since Aubrey & the Three Migos in 2018, and you can bet that fans are eager to catch Drizzy performing his new stuff on the road... just perhaps not eager enough to spend an entire month's rent on nosebleed seats.